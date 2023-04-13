Kim Go Eun reportedly cast as the lead for new drama about two childhood friends Eunjung and Sangyeon

As a result of a South Korean media outlet's exclusive coverage on April 13th, it was confirmed that Kim Go Eun was cast for the role of Eunjung in 'Eunjung and Sangyeon'.

'Eunjung and Sangyeon' is a story about a drama writer and a film producer, and Kim Go Eun will play the role of Ryu Eunjung, a drama writer. Ryu Eunjung and Cheon Sangyeon have been best friends since elementary school, but they broke up with each other due to a special reason. JTBC 'Understanding Love', SBS 'Do you like Brahms?' Producer Jo Young Min directed, and tvN's '100 Million Stars Falling from the Sky' writer Song Hye Jin was in charge of writing and it will be produced by Kakao Entertainment. Kim Go Eun appeared in tvN's 'Little Women', which ended last October.

In the photo released this time, Kim Go Eun is making a cute expression while standing between Lee Byung Hun and Ki Hoi Kwan. Above all, it aroused curiosity about how Kim Go Eun met Korea's leading actors Lee Byung Hun and Ki Hoi Kwan, who received worldwide attention through the movie 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', and what kind of time they had. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun made a comeback on the screen with the movie 'Hero' last year. 'Hero' depicts the last unforgettable year from the time when Ahn Jung Geun, who died in Harbin in October 1909 after killing Ito Hirobumi and was sentenced to death by the Japanese court, prepared for the death. It is a work. She also chose the movie 'Familiar' as her next film.

Previously, Kim Go Eun revealed a two-shot taken with Lee Ji Ah. On this day, she gathered together to commemorate the first broadcast of Lee Ji Ah's new cable channel tvN 'Pandora: Underneath the Paradise', giving a glimpse of her extraordinary loyalty. In the photo, Lee Ji Ah and Kim Go Eun are having a good time with a glass of wine. In particular, the two showed off their beauty that could not be distinguished by their naked faces without makeup. Her real-life best friend chemistry stood out and created a sense of warmth. They are also a family under BH Entertainment.

