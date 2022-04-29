Kim Go Eun’s love cells come to life due to GOT7’s Jinyoung in latest poster of ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’

While the previous teaser poster announced the sweet return of Yumi and the cells heating up the anticipation for season 2, the poster released on April 29 contains Yumi's exciting changes. A familiar silhouette at the end of Yumi's gaze with a shy smile draws attention. Carefully stroking Yumi's hair, he is her co-worker Bobby (GOT7’s Jinyoung).

Bobby's expression, looking at smiling Yumi with her eyes twinkling, raises the excitement. Above all, the change in Yumi's style, who used to have short hair, gives an idea of ​​the flow of her time. The relationship between Yumi and Bobby, which seems to have gotten a lot stronger compared to Season 1, arouses curiosity. The phrase 'cells started to react again' added to this raises expectations for Bobby's hand in waking up the sleeping cell village.

Last season, Yumi grew up through love and separation with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun). She also moved to the marketing department when she was encouraged by Bobby to take on a new job. In her second season, the story of Yumi and her cells on the borderline between dream and love will be soon. 'Yumi's Cells Season 2' will unravel the realistic story and emotions that everyone has experienced at least once in their lives.

Once again, the story of Yumi, who will stimulate viewers' sympathy and excitement cells, leaving the fans wanting more. Above all, the 'Yumi' i.e. Kim Go Eun, who became the character itself, and Jinyoung of the 'Bobby' role, who will make his way into the heart of Yumi with his soft charm, is the most anticipated.

