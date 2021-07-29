Kim Go Eun smiles sweetly in the poster for upcoming drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’

Kim Go Eun looks absolutely adorable in her short hair and wide smile in the first poster of the highly anticipated drama. The poster is covered with multiple sticky notes, crediting the director, creators and writers of the series along with one that read ‘Don’t forget that this story’s protagonist is you’. ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is going to be the first K-drama to merge 3D and live animation together. The drama is based on a webtoon and will be aired on TVING and tvN simultaneously.

The teaser poster also presents a question in front of fans, that is, ‘What is love?’ revealing that the character Yumi will be looking forward to a romantic relationship to escape the monotony of her life.

Here's the first teaser poster for 'Yumi's Cells'-

The series revolves around the life of Yumi, who is just an ordinary office worker. However, the actual twist is that the story of this young woman is narrated from the perspective of her brain cells that control her emotions, thoughts and actions.

According to Kim Go Eun, the actual charm of the drama is how ordinary Yumi is and the series is more about little things in life and not drastically dramatic events. The thirty-year-old actress also revealed that she is excited to see how her attempts to do this drama that combines animations and real-life people will turn out.

The series is highly anticipated thanks to the amazing set of actors starring in it. Besides Kim Go Eun playing the protagonist and SHINee’s Minho making a special appearance, the drama will star Ahn Bo Hyun as Goo Woong, Lee Yoo Bi as Ruby, GOT7’s Jinyoung as Yoo Babi and Park Ji Hyun as Sae Yi.

Are you excited for ‘Yumi’s Cells’? Let us know in the comments below.