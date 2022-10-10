Kim Go Eun tops October Brand Reputation Rankings; Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young follow behind

As a result of big data analysis of drama actor brand reputation in October 2022, Kim Go Eun in 1st place, Lee Seung Gi in 2nd place, and Lee Se Young in 3rd place were analyzed in that order. Brand reputation big data analysis can measure positive and negative evaluations of brands, media sources and levels of interest, consumer interest and traffic, community spread to issues, and responses and popularity to content.

Rankings List:

In October 2022, the top 30 drama actor brand reputation rankings are Kim Go Eun, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young, Wi Ha Jun, Nam Ji Hyun, Yook Sung Jae, Park Ji Hoo, Jung Chaeyeon, Uhm Ji Won, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jong Won, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Ha Na, Kwak Dong Yeon, Ji Chang Wook, Cha Ye Ryun, Jung Il Woo, Son Hyeon Ju, Choi Dae Hoon, Kim Jae Young, Nam Sang Ji, Kim Seon Ah, Kang Min Ah, Lee Yu Mi, Yeonwoo, Jung Moon Sung, Jungwoo, Kim Seulgi, Lim Ju Hwan, and Kim Hyo Jin in that order.

Top 5:

Kim Go Eun, who ranked first in the drama actor brand reputation, was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,280,340 as the participation index 512,612 media index 467,052 communication index 826,858 community index 1,473,817. In second place, the Lee Seung Gi brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,206,184 with a participation index of 516,344, a media index of 466,924, a communication index of 732,565, and a community index of 1,490,350.

In third place, the Lee Se Young brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,049,069 with a participation index of 450,193, a media index of 412,226, a communication index of 677,845, and a community index of 1,508,805. The fourth place, Wi Ha Jun brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,515,308 as the participation index 581,467 media index 538,223 communication index 525,204 community index 870,414. The 5th place brand, Nam Ji Hyun, was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,108,731 with a participation index of 404,633, a media index of 368,597, a communication index of 528,412, and a community index of 807,089.

