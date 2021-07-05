Kim Go Eun transforms into Yumi in latest stills for upcoming drama

"Yumi's Cells" release first still cuts of main character Yumi.

On July 1, the TVING original Yumi's Cells, which will be released simultaneously on TVING and tvN in the second half of 2021, released the first still cut of Kim Go Eun in her complete transformation into Yumi. Yumi’s Cells is a romance depicting the story of an ordinary girl, Yumi, who eats, loves, and grows with her cells. Expectations are high for Kim Go Eun, who will show Yumi's sympathetic daily life down to the cellular level through the broadcast.

Director Lee Sang Yeob, who showed sensational directing through Shopping King Louie and Familiar Wife, grabs the megaphone and adds to the anticipation. Writer Song Jae Jung, who is trusted for his original and solid writing skills with works such as Memories of the Alhambra and W, participated as a creator along with writer Kim Yun Joo, who received a lot of love through Find Me in Your Memory and 20 Years Old, and rookie writer Kim Kyung Ran take on the writing, making drama fans excited.

The original Naver webtoon Yumi's Cells, creator Lee Dong Gun, is a work that is a slice of life webtoon created by combining ingenious imagination of the personification of cells with daily life in a novel way. As the activities of the various cells that govern the stream of consciousness are important aspects of the drama, Yumi's Cells is produced in a fresh format that combines live-action and animation.

Attention was focused on the transformation of Kim Go Eun, who will maximize the charm of the original character. In the still cuts released, Kim Go Eun's complete immersion in the character, wearing Yumi's trademark short hair and a fresh smile, ignites expectations. From the realistic office worker moments to the small daily leisure routines, Yumi's moments that anyone can relate to, stimulate curiosity.

Yumi, played by Kim Go Eun, is an ordinary office worker who cannot escape the title of no jam (not interesting). One day, unexpected excitement comes to Yumi, who wants a spoonful of romance in her boring daily life. Kim Go Eun is expected to portray Yumi's pleasant daily life and touching growth with detailed emotional lines. Here, the novel chemistry between the cells in the head who live only for Yumi and work hard for Yumi is expected to provide a different kind of fun that has never been seen before.

Filming of the series began in April this year.

