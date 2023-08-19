Kim Gyu Vin from ZEROBASEONE addresses controversial words in recent posts

ZEROBASEONE’S Kim Gyu Vin is facing backlash for his choice of words on social media. During an interaction with fans online, the singer apparently used several slang expressions that could be interpreted as derogatory towards women or associated with misogynistic online communities. These terms spread widely, prompting widespread criticism.

The ZEROBASEONE member subsequently issued an apology to his fans and all those who were affected by his use of these terms. In his apology, he expressed regret for his choice of words and their impact.

What did Kim Gyu Vin actually say?

Kim Gyu Vin used terms that are commonly associated with the “Ilbe” community. These words are often employed in derogatory contexts. Ilbe, also known as Daily Best Archives, is a popular online forum known for its conservative stance, predominantly frequented by conservative-leaning male users.

In one of his posts, he replied with “ㅗㅜㅑ” (Oh-woo-yah), a derogatory phrase directed at women often used to sexualize them. Another term he used was “없당께” (eop-dang-kkae), a phrase in the Jeolla dialect that is used to mock speakers of that dialect. He also employed the term “아몰랑” (ah-mol-llang), which is a cutesy way of saying 'I don't know' in Korean. This term is supposedly used by Ilbe users to mock overly emotional females.

Kim Gyu Vin issues and apology to fans

The ZEROBASEONE singer has since issued an apology to his fans for using these terms. On August 19th, he shared a formal apology, clarifying that he had not known the exact meaning or origin of the expressions he used. In the apology, he explained that while communicating with fans, he used certain terms without knowing their prior meanings, and he is deeply reflecting on the mistake he made. The singer once again apologized for the inconvenience he caused and for making others uncomfortable due to his inexperience and lack of knowledge about these terms. He assured people that he will conduct research and move forward, aiming to prevent such mistakes from happening in the future. The ZEROBASEONE member extended his apologies to his supportive fans and to those who were made uncomfortable by his posts, before signing off the letter.

Kim Gyu Vin is a member of the boy band ZEROBASEONE (ZB1), which is a South Korean boy band formed through Mnet's reality competition Boys Planet in 2023. The group consists of nine members: Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

