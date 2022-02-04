Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young and Kim Sung Ryung are fierce businesswomen in new ‘Kill Heel’ posters

On February 4th, the side of 'Kill Heel', which will be aired on February 23rd, unveiled character posters of Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung, who dominate the eyes with overwhelming charisma. The hot war of three women who have prepared to risk everything for their own desires and success raises curiosity. 'Kill Heel' depicts the endless desire and desperate struggle of three women at home shopping. The higher you climb, the higher the desire and power you want to covet.

The hot and passionate story of the three women surrounding them unfolds densely. Director Noh Do Cheol and writers Shin Kwang Ho and Lee Chun Woo, who showed excellent directing skills that crossed a variety of genres with the 'Prime Justice' series and 'Ruler - Master of the Mask', are raising the expectations of drama fans. In the character poster released on this day, Woo Hyeon (Kim Ha Neul), Mo Ran (Lee Hye Young), and Ok Seon (Kim Sung Ryung), who create a completely different atmosphere in the same space, are contained.

Set within the competitive power struggles of TV home shopping hosts, three hosts compete against each other with intense desires to achieve success and gain fame in the industry field. Woo Hyun works as the host of a home shopping show. Her record as a shopping show host is neither good nor bad. She aspires to become the top shopping show host, but she experiences a fall into a bottomless pit. This leads her to change.

Ki Mo Ran is the vice-president of UNI Home Shopping. She started her career as a regular employee and worked her way up to her executive position. Her success story is legendary to other people. She doesn't allow mistakes and she doesn't show what she thinks, but she has charisma. Bae Ok Sun is a top host at UNI Home Shopping. She was born into a high class family. She is generous to others and she is respected by employees at her company, but what she really thinks is veiled.

