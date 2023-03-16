Kim Hae Na confirmed to join the cast of The Killers Shopping Mall alongside Goblin fame Lee Dong Wook

'The Killers Shopping Mall' is an upcoming K-drama that will narrate the tale of a young girl who loses her parents at a young age and is then raised by her uncle. Her uncle runs a shopping mall. While more details about the drama are yet to be revealed, the confirmed cast of 'The Killers Shopping Mall' includes 'Goblin' fame Lee Dong Wook, 'Dr. Romantic’s Kim Hye Joon, 'Flower of Evil’s Seo Hyun Woo and 'Boys Over Flowers’ Park Ji Bin.

Kim Hae Na

According to a recent update, actress Kim Hae Na has also joined the cast of 'The Killers Shopping Mall' alongside the aforementioned actors. While Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Soon will be seen playing the lead roles, Seo Hyun Woo and Park Ji Bin will be seen in supporting roles. Kim Hae Na is a South Korean actress who has been a part of various K-dramas like im Ji Young: Born 1982, 'The King', 'Grandfather', 'Dr. Jump', 'The Villainess' and 'Run On'.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a 41-year-old South Korean actor, model and host. Known for his roles in popular K-dramas like ‘My Girl’, ‘The Fugitive of Joseon’, ‘Touch Your Heart’ and 2017’s superhit fantasy romance ‘Goblin: The Lonely and Great God’. While Lee Dong Wook has long been a well-established actor, his role in ‘Goblin: The Lonely and Great God’ massively contributed to his popularity and rewarded him with global fame and recognition. In the show, Lee Dong Wook was seen playing the role of a gorgeous grim reaper who ends up leasing the Goblin’s house.

His character encased a plethora of shades and he spectacularly delivered them all. His character on the show was part cynical, part humorous. His bittersweet banter with the Goblin (Gong Yoo) was loved by the audience. Despite being part of a cast line up that had Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo, two extremely popular South Korean actors, Lee Dong Wook was able to shine through and made his own mark. His role on the show is till date a favourite amongst a better part of K-drama fans.

