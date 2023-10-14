Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min Ah's fantasy K-movie to bring forth magical three-day vacation in NEW stills

Our Blues actress Shin Min Ah is gearing up for yet another fascinating movie alongside the talented stars Kim Hae Sook and Kan Ki Young. The confirmation of the upcoming K-movie came shortly after the release of its initial stills from the production. As the year approaches its end, the season for touching and soothing movies is on the horizon, and one such movie is Shin Min Ah’s 3 Days of Vacation (literal title). Check for the details.

Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min Ah's new fantasy K-movie confirms release

The Hometown Cha Cha Cha actress was recently in talks for her upcoming K-drama Because I Want No Loss along with the Shooting star actor Kim Young Dae. In the midst of that, the confirmation of her new project is a bonus treat for the fans. The story of 3 Days of Vacation (literal title) revolves around Bok Ja (portrayed by Kim Hae Sook), a mother who temporarily leaves her afterlife to reunite with her beloved daughter Jin Joo (played by Shin Min Ah). The movie's plot is expected to have a fantasy, emotional, and love element. whereas, Jin Joo runs a traditional Korean restaurant where she serves the food that her mother used to love. She continues her mother's heritage by using her cherished recipes.

New stills of Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min Ah's new fantasy K-movie out

Early glances at Jin Joo's life show her residing in a serene and relaxing environment, away from the buzzing city of Seoul. The still that follows depicts Shin Min Ah’s character spending some good time with her close friend Mi Jin (Hwang Bo Ra). Both of them can be seen sharing a light moment while preparing meals together, capturing the coziness of a home-cooked dinner.

The image that follows shows Bok Ja, Jin Joo's late mother, returning to life miraculously after being dead for 3 years. In the stills, Bok Ja is accompanied by a handsome tour guide played by Kan Ki Young who will assist her on this unique journey. As per the synopsis, Jin Joo’s mother will take a few days off from her afterlife to see if her daughter is doing well in her life

Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min Ah fantasy Korean movie release date

The upcoming Korean movie is helmed by Yook Sang Hyo. Whereas the project is penned by Miracle in Cell No. 7’s writer Yoo Young Ah. 3 Days of Vacation has confirmed its December release date. More updates on the film will be rolled out by the production house soon. Much like, Shin Min Ah’s earlier released K-dramas such as Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Our Blues, the upcoming movie will also take the audience far away from the bustling city to the calming and relaxed side of South Korea. Meanwhile, On October 9 KST, actress Shin Min Ah shared photos on her Instagram page hinting towards the beginning of her new K-drama Because I Want No Loss, starring Kim Young Dae. The K-drama is scheduled for 2024 release.

