Kim Hae Sook turns 68: A look at 5 best roles played by ‘Mother of Hallyu Stars’

Veteran actress Kim Hae Sook, often dubbed as ‘Nation’s Mother’ in South Korea, has graced the silver screen with her impeccable acting abilities. To say the least, the actress has an illustrious career spanning over almost 50 years, featuring in over 40 films, around 130 series, and winning 19 awards.

Kim Hae Sook made her debut with the television series titled Chief Inspector in 1974. Since then, she has played diverse roles, but portraying the character of a doting mother or grandmother has earned her worldwide admiration. Even though she is typecast as a maternal figure in most of the shows, every character offers a new perspective to motherhood.

2023 has been a remarkable year for the actress as she has featured in back-to-back hit projects, including Gyeongseong Creature, Divorce Attorney Shin, Revenant, and many more.

Today, on her birthday, let’s take a look down memory lane to celebrate the timeless craft that Kim Hae Sook has woven over the decades!

Gil Joong Gan in Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023)

In Strong Girl Nam Soon, Kim Hae Sook assumes the role of Gil Joong Gan, Gang Nam Soon’s grandmother, and Hwang Geum Joo’s mother. The show focuses on a one-of-a-kind family where women are born with superhuman strength. She gracefully leads the three generations with pride.

Advertisement

Her character is strong-headed, spontaneous, outspoken, carefree, and has a penchant for power dressing. Gil Joong Gan can take down bad guys single-handedly. She believes she deserves a better guy, as her husband left her to become a monk. She finds her Mr. Right in a barista, who is a widower and doesn’t hesitate to ask him out. Their romance is too cute to handle!

Joo Cheon Sook in My Demon (2023)

My Demon is a fantasy romance drama that follows the story of a contract marriage between an heiress of a major corporation, Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), and a 200-year-old demon, Jeong Gu Won (Song Kang).

In the show, Kim Hae Sook assumes the role of Joo Cheon Sook, the founder and chairwoman of Mirae Group. As a wealthy, confident, and authoritative woman, she always supports her adopted granddaughter, Do Do Hee, in her ambitious endeavors. Joo Cheon Sook is also keen on finding the perfect partner for her dear granddaughter and keeps setting her up on blind dates.

Park Bok Ja in Our Season (2023)

Our Season is a heartwarming fantasy tale of a mother-daughter’s love. Kim Hae Sook plays Park Bok Ja, a deceased mother who gets a chance to take a break from her afterlife and return to earth for a 3-day-long vacation. This gives Park Bok Ja an opportunity to reunite with her daughter Jin Joo (Shin Min Ah), who runs a traditional Korean restaurant using her mom’s recipes. Although she is invisible, she is able to spend some precious moments with her child, making the latter feel her presence miraculously.

Choi Won Deok in Start-Up (2020)

In the popular drama Star-Up, Kim Hae Sook takes on the role of Choi Won Deok, the beloved halmeoni (grandmother) to Seo Dalmi (Bae Suzy). Choi Won Deok remains unfazed by hardships. She struggles throughout her life as she loses her son and raises her granddaughter all alone. She works day in and out by selling corn dogs at her food truck.

Choi Won Deok is so generous that she also offers shelter to an orphan named Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho), who feels excluded due to societal discrimination. The bond she shares with Han Ji Pyeong is so endearing, and the latter always confides in her during his low times. There is a sequence where he finds out that Choi Won Deok is about to lose her eyesight, and they share a warm embrace - this moment will surely make you cry!

Advertisement

Oh So Nyeo in About Time (2018)

About Time revolves around a woman named Choi Michaela (Lee Sung Kyung) who has a special ability to see other people's lifespans and is aware that her time is also limited. In this drama, actress Kim Hae Sook plays Oh So Nyeo, who also happens to have the same unusual power.

Oh So Nyeo is a reliable friend and mentor to Choi Michaela, as the latter seeks advice from her at every stage of her life. She proves that there is no one like her as she stands by Choi Michaela in her highs and lows, whether it is about helping her deal with grief or just giving dating advice. Calling Oh So Nyeo an ideal role model would be an understatement.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min Ah's fantasy K-movie to bring forth magical three-day vacation in NEW stills