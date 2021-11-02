Kim Hee Ae, Lee Soo Kyung and Jo Jin Woong CONFIRMS as leads in the upcoming crime thriller drama

The original Wavve movie 'Dead Man' confirmed the casting of Jo Jin Woong, Kim Hee Ae, and Lee Soo Kyung, and started filming for the first time on Monday, November 1. 'Dead Man' is a movie about the story of an ace of the so-called barge boss who earns money from his name. After being framed for embezzlement of 100 billion won and living as a dead person, he sets out to find the real culprit.

Jo Jin Woong, who has been loved for his excellent acting sense and perfect characters through numerous works such as the movies 'Black Money', 'The Perfect Other', 'The Great Battle', 'Going to the End', and 'Assassination', is selling his name as the so-called barge. He returns as Lee Man Jae , who was framed for living and became a dead person. He is planning to show the true value of an irreplaceable actor by immersing in the portrayal of the complex heart of a confused character.

Veteran actress Kim Hee Ae, who has shown a wide spectrum of acting regardless of genre and character in dramas such as 'The World of the Married', 'Secret Affair' and movies 'To Yoon Hee', and 'Her Story'. She takes on the role of a consultant, Mrs. Shim, who inspires tension in the play with her unrivaled charisma. In addition, Lee Soo Kyung, a rising star who showed off her presence with various charms and solid acting skills in films and dramas such as 'Miracle', 'Law School', and 'Yongsoon', has now transformed into Gong Hee Joo, who vows revenge after losing her only family member.

After the first filming on November 1st, Jo Jin Woong said, "I was fascinated by the strong story from the moment I read the script, and I look forward to living as Lee Man Jae . Kim Hee Ae said, "I have high expectations to meet the viewers with new materials and stories. I will do my best to show everyone a different work with good directors, actors, and staff. I am thrilled and happy to be able to work with them. I will do my best to act with sincerity so that good work can come out.” 'Dead Man' will be released in theaters in 2022.

