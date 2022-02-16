Kim Hee Sun and Rowoon have an interesting first meet in new stills from MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’

In the still cut released on February 16, Choi Jun Woong catches attention by showing a stiffened figure while holding a homeless person from behind, holding the railing on the bridge. In particular, from the expression of Choi Jun Woong's wide-eyed eyes, we can feel his embarrassment at meeting strangers, raising interest.

On the other hand, Guryun stimulates curiosity by showing a cold gaze filled with anger towards Choi Jun Woong. At the same time, the overwhelming charisma emanating from Guryun quietly encroaches on the surroundings, adding to the tension. Eventually, Choi Jun Woong, who could not take his eyes off Guryun, sitting on the floor, and Lim Rung Goo, standing next to him with a familiar and calm expression, raises curiosity about the situation.

Kim Hee Sun takes on the role of Guryun, a crisis management team leader at Zumadeung, an underworld monopoly with bulldozer charisma. Rowoon will play Choi Jun Woong, a contract employee of the crisis management team, who unexpectedly gets his first job in the underworld in a state of being half-human and half-married, and Yoon Ji On will play Lim Rung Goo, a work-life balancer agent who takes care of the incidents of the crisis management team.

Choi Joon Woong (Rowoon) looks for a job, but it is hard for him to get hired. Except for that, he seems like a perfect guy. He graduated from a prestigious university and he has wealthy parents. One night, he accidentally meets the angels of death Gu Ryeon (Kim Hee Sun) and Lim Rung Goo. The two death angels belong to a crisis management team. Guryun is the leader and Lim Rung Go is a member. Their objective is to save suicidal people. Soon, Choi Joon Woong becomes a new member of the crisis management team.

