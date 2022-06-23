Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook and more pose in the character posters for ‘Remarriage and Desires’

Netflix Korea released character posters for Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Yu Jin, Park Hoon, and Cha Ji Yeon, who will wage the war of desire. The released character poster contains the reality of the desire to be traded in the upper-class marriage information company Rex. The image of those who wear a wedding ring and spit out their desires without hesitation heralds a strong story that will unfold in 'Remarriage and Desires'.

First, the cold anger of Seo Hye Seung (Kim Hee Sun), who jumped into the race of desire for revenge, overwhelms the gaze. Seo Hye Seung encounters a man who has destroyed her own home and life in her Rex, and she vows to avenge her in the end for his imposing and shameless attitude. Hye Seung, who declares war on Jin Yu Hee, saying, "I will bring you down at the happiest moment," is curious to see what will happen in Rex, which is infested with her greed.

Lee Hyung Joo (Lee Hyun Wook) boasts a confident and lofty figure, like 'Black', the highest grade of Rex that everyone covers. Hyung Joo, who has everything from looks, education, and financial power, joins hands with Rex to find the perfect business partner instead of a love that changes easily. Jin Yu Hee (Jung Yu Jin), who is entangled in a terrible relationship with Hye-seung, reveals her greed without hiding it, saying, "I want the best black." Jin Yu Hee, who has always had her hands on whatever she wants by any means, decides to enter the high society that everyone longs for.

Rex's representative Choi Yoo Sun (Cha Ji Yeon), who has gathered men and women with the best specs, creates a strange tension with her unknown expression. She said, ‘Marriage is a business’ and stimulated the upper class's endless greed for her wealth and power.

ALSO READ: ‘Kingdom’ star Ju Ji Hoon to star in the upcoming drama ‘The Dominant Species’? Find Out

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.