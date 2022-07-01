Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Eugene and more star in the new poster of ‘Remarriage and Desires’

In the main poster of the drama 'Remarriage and Desires' released by Netflix on July 1, Kim Hee Sun wears a gorgeous dress and reveals her charisma.The phrase 'a scandal of revenge and desire' attracts attention. In particular, in the trailer, Seo Hye Seung (Kim Hee Sun) asks, ‘Please make me a bride’ raising her curiosity.

Lee Hyung Joo (Lee Hyun Wook), a 2 trillion-won wealthy person, joins Rex, a marriage information company. Rex's CEO Yoo Seon Choi (Cha Jiyeon) creates a picture to find the most suitable bride for her older brother.

Hye Seung encounters 'Jin Yu Hee' (Jung Eugene), who has driven her life to hell, and Rex. She learns that she has joined Rex in order for her to become the bride of Black. By making her husband die, she cannot forgive her even if she dies Yu Hee, who ruined the lives of herself and her daughter.Hye Seung runs into her race to become Black's bride, and also encounters her first love, 'Cha Seok Jin' (Park Hoon).

The drama follows matchmaking company Rex that exists to serve the wealthiest high class individuals. Their clients want to enter this high class world or maintain their status at the top through marriage or remarriage. Clients, including Seo Hye Seung (Kim Hee Sun), Lee Hyung Ju (Lee Hyun Wook), sign up with Rex for their own purposes. Seo Hye Seung wants revenge.

