Kim Hee Sun looks almost unrecognisable in the first stills for MBC’s fantasy series ‘Tomorrow’

On February 4th, the first stills of Kim Hee Sun's intense pink and shocking short hair transformation in MBC's drama 'Tomorrow' were released. In 'Tomorrow', Kim Hee Sun takes on the role of 'Guryun', the crisis management team leader of 'Jhuma Deung', an underworld monopoly with a fearless and heartless bulldozer charisma. She is strong for the strong and infinitely compassionate to the weak, and is a 'woman who returned from hell' with a reason for disqualification in the world of the grim reaper, where only the elite are selected.

She will lead the crisis management team members Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon) and Im Rung Goo (Yoon Ji On), and will do everything in their power to save someone who wants to die. Among them, 'Tomorrow' first revealed the visuals of Kim Hee Sun, who seems to have come out of a webtoon. Kim Hee Sun in her stills catches her eye by showing off her shocking transformation with the pink bob hairstyle after her debut. Kim Hee Sun's unchanging beauty, which perfectly blends with her pink hair, is admirable, while her gorgeous visuals with trendy styling such as red eye shadow, leather jacket, and teddy bear vest are strong enough to keep your eyes peeled.

Along with this, her overwhelming aura of Kim Hee Sun also attracts attention. Her expression without a smile and the cold, shining eyes that penetrate the other person's heart hold the viewers' breath at once. Curious about the story of how she got the title of 'The Woman Who Came Back from Hell' as it seems to be buried in the loneliness of being alone in the world.

'Tomorrow' is scheduled to premiere in March 2022 after 'Tracer'.

What do you think of the stills? Let us know in the comments below.