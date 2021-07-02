Kim Hee Sun to return with MBC drama after 5 years; SF9 Rowoon still in talks

Kim Hee Sun to be the lead of a new MBC fantasy drama. Read ahead to know more.

MBC has formally announced that Kim Hee Sun is playing the lead in the Spring 2022 drama ‘Tomorrow’, a fantasy thriller drama, based on the webtoon of the same name. She will be playing ‘Goo Ryun’ a grim reaper. Goo Ryun is a crisis management team leader at the ghost management headquarters of the underworld monopoly and is a person with charisma that has nothing to fear in the world. She is a 'woman who returned from hell' with a reason for disqualification as a grim reaper, who is not afraid and does not have any respect, and has a cold personality who does not have anyone by her side, and that only the elite are selected in the afterlife.

'Tomorrow' will tell the story of Choi Joon Woong, who gets into an unfortunate accident while struggling to find a job. As a result, he crosses paths with grim reapers Goo Ryun and Lim Ryoong Goo, who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating suicide, and he winds up joining their team in the underworld as their youngest member. SF9 Rowoon is currently considering the offer to play the role of ‘Choi Joon Woong’.

‘Angry Mom’, a beloved drama of Kim Hee Sun was the last MBC drama and now, her fans are waiting to see a new side of her as a grim reaper. She is supposed to be a cold, hard-hearted, no-nonsense character which would look almost comical and interesting paired with Choi Joon Woong’s warm-hearted and sensitive personality.

The entire cast is supposed to be confirmed by August and the shooting will begin in the last months of 2021. If Rowoon were to join the cast, we will get to see fresh chemistry between them, especially considering the age gap. We, for one, are patiently waiting for this fantasy drama and we are sure you are too!

