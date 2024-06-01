Kim Hee Sun's Bitter Sweet Hell and Ji Sung starrer Connection record highest personal ratings; Details inside

Two new dramas, Bitter Sweet Hell and Connection, soared to new heights in viewership ratings for their third episodes, airing in the same Friday-Saturday time slot.

Bitter Sweet Hell achieved a record-breaking 6.2 percent nationwide rating while Connection surged to a remarkable 7.0 percent, securing the top spot in its time slot and among viewers aged 20 to 49.

According to Nielsen Korea, Bitter Sweet Hell, the black comedy led by Kim Hee Sun, soared to an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent for its third episode, marking a remarkable personal record for the series.

Simultaneously, Connection, the gripping crime thriller starring Ji Sung, achieved a nationwide average of 7.0 percent for the night, hitting its own all-time high. Moreover, the drama secured the top spot in its time slot among viewers aged 20 to 49, with an average rating of 2.8 percent within this key demographic.

As the narratives of Bitter Sweet Hell and Connection continue to unfold, viewers can anticipate even more thrilling and captivating moments in the episodes to come.

More details about Connection and Bitter Sweet Hell

Connection delves into the gripping tale of Jang Jae Kyung, an esteemed detective, forced into addiction, who unravels the mysteries surrounding his friend's death. Ji Sung leads the cast, portraying the tenacious investigator determined to uncover the truth behind a 20-year-old friendship. Joined by Jeon Mi Do as Oh Yun Jin and Kwon Yul as Park Tae Jin, the series weaves a complex narrative of betrayal and loyalty, airing on SBS TV and available for streaming on various platforms.

Bitter Sweet Hell follows the story of Noh Young Won, a revered family psychological counselor facing threats to her career and family from an unknown blackmailer. Kim Hee Sun stars as Young Won, navigating the complexities of her personal and professional life while joining forces with her mother-in-law, portrayed by Lee Hye Young. This MBC TV drama, also available on Viu, delves into the intricacies of familial bonds and the lengths one will go to protect loved ones.