Kim Hieora responds to assault allegations made against her, reveals phone call recording with alleged victim

According to a South Korean media outlet, a three-part report about a phone call between Kim Hieora and the alleged victim was published to the general public. The alleged victim claims to be a victim of bullying through her middle school days. The alleged victim hereby referred to as H accused Kim Hieora of hitting her and her friends. This new report published includes allegations of physical assault against the actress.

Kim Hieora accused of alleged school violence

As per the new reports published by the South Korean media outlet, Kim Hieora had reached out to at least eight people after knowing that someone had shared evidence of alleged school violence against her. The actress was able to meet seven out of eight people in person and apologise in person but she was unable to convince that one person referred to as H to meet her. It was reported that three more informants came forward to share their own stories with the South Korean media outlet. One of them labelled K made a remark that Kim Hieora's cursing in the drama The Glory reminded her of what she had heard in real life. The transpict of the phone call revealed Kim Hieora asking H to meet in person but H makes it clear that there is no intention to meet and accept the actress' apology about the school violence and assault.

Statement by the Kim Hieora's agency

Gram Entertainment later that day revealed that the matter between Kim Hieora and H was an extremely personal matter and it was not any repeated bullying or assault. The agency also stated that some parts of the conversation from the phone revealed by the media outlet was omitted. The agency further added that they will be releasing their own partial recording transcript of the same call. The two transcripts released by the agency and the South Korean media outlet differ from each other at some stages whereas they also do share similar points at a certain level. Some details can only be found in one of the transcripts and not in another.

