Kim Hieora’s agency get taken aback by recently released phone call between The Glory actor and alleged victim

Trigger Warning: Mention of Violence

On September 9, Kim Hieora’s agency Gram Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet that they were appalled when they heard the heavily edited phone call between The Glory actor and an alleged victim. The agency referenced the expose that was conducted where a phone call recording was revealed, identifying the people on call as Kim Hieora and someone she knew from her school.

Kim Hieora’s call with alleged victim:

After the call transcripts were exposed, Gram Entertainment promised to reveal the full call details soon so that the audience can get the whole context of the situation. The call began with Person A (alleged victim) asked Kim Hieora, “You are calling me after The Glory was done right?” and she admitted to the accusation. Person A went on to say that if she really wanted to apologize, she should have called before The Glory was out, so it felt real. Then Person A asked, “Do you admit to hitting me?” and Kim Hieora just apologized over and over again. After these came out, Gram Entertainment said that they will show the undisclosed portions of the call and there are people waiting to see if there is anyone to salvage the opinion of Kim Hieora in public view now.

Kim Hieora’s bullying accusations

The South Korean media outlet that exposed the call transcripts was also the ones to talk about The Uncanny Counter 2 actor’s bullying accusations in the first place. On September 6, a long report was released where they recounted Kim Hieora as a bully who was part of a big girl gang called Big Sanji, known as an Iljin group (Korean term for people who harass or bully people). In her hometown and school, according to the report, these people were known to extort money, conduct physical and verbal assault on the juniors. After that was out, Kim Hieora wrote a post on her Instagram, insisting that the truth of the situation will come out. Her agency also wrote that she was part of the group but she did not take part in any of the activities, rather she was a bystander. She thought that too was worse as someone who could have changed the situation. After all these accusations came out, Kim Hieora’s episode with SNL Korea was canceled but her play as Frida Kahlo has still gone ahead as planned.

