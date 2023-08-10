Kim Hyang Gi in talks to appear alongside 2PM's Lee Junho for upcoming webtoon adapted drama Cashero? Find out

Lee Junho is currently in talks to join Kim Hyang Gi in a comedy action drama called Cashero. On August 10, Kim Hyang Gi was confirmed to appear as the main lead in the upcoming Korean drama Cashero. The Sweet Revenge actress is all set to show her skills as an ordinary superhero in this action-packed series, while the 2PM member is positively reviewing the offer.

Kim Hyang Gi to join Lee Junho for K-drama Cashero?

The At Eighteen actress confirmed her appearance as the female lead in the drama on August 10, according to Korean media. The K-drama is based on the webtoon of the same name released in the year 2015. It depicts the story of ordinary superheroes who protect just as ordinary people in their daily lives. The King the Land star is all over the internet for his dashing appearance and portrayal of a chaebol charisma, he has been on the minds of millions of viewers who have enjoyed the show. He also made an interesting cameo in the Netflix series Celebrity starring Park Gyu Young. The Red Sleeve actor has been offered the role of the main character in the upcoming Netflix drama Cashero alongside Kim Hyang Gi. As the Innocent Witness star is gearing up to take the lead in the drama while the Wok of Love actor is yet to confirm his appearance.

About Kim Hyang Gi and Lee Junho

Kim Hyang Gi has been in the acting industry ever since she was a child. She is known for her dramas Sweet Revenge, At Eighteen, and films like the Along With the Gods series and A Werewolf Boy. The actress last appeared in season 2 of the sageuk drama called Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist as Seo Sun Woo alongside Kim Min Jae, and the drama Fly High Butterfly as Gi Bbeum in the year 2022. On the other hand, Lee Junho is a singer-actor a part of the JYP Entertainment group 2PM and has acted in many Korean dramas like Confession, Good Manager, Wok of Love, Rain or Shine, The Red Sleeve and the latest one King the Land.

