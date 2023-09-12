Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon starrer legal comedy drama Hyena will be remade as a Japanese series

On September 12, Keyeast told a South Korean media outlet that Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon’s Hyena will be getting a Japanese remake, which will be released on October 20. Hyena is a drama portraying the endurance story of legal counselors addressing the top 1% of their world. Due to the highly intricate direction of Jang Tae Yu and the passionate performances of actors like Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon, it received a high viewership rating of around 18% at the time of airing. This resulted in an explosive response from fans and people all over the world.

Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon’s Hyena Japanese remake:

The role of Jung Geum Ja (played by Kim Hye Soo) in the legal drama is being played by Japan's famous actress Ryoko Shinohara, who showed a staggering presence by acting in various hit dramas, for example, Unpair and The Dignity of Dispatch, and has the fans extremely excited for her acting skills. The role of Yoon Hee Jae (played by Ju Ji Hoon) has been given to Yamazaki Ikusaburo, who appeared as a musical actor and has been showing his skills by showing up in dramas, for example, Ale and Piercing the Blue Sky. The production company said that they have given the IP of the drama to Japan as well as extending to Taiwan and China. So, there may be Taiwanese and Chinese remake of the drama as well and fans are already naming some of their favorite stars that can bring the drama to life like Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon did.

About Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon:

Kim Hye Soo is a talented actress who began her career in 1986 and she got attention from films like First Love and Tazza: The High Rollers. She has also done dramas like Partner, Did We Really Love?, Royal Story: Jang Hui-bin, The Queen of Office, Signal, Hyena, Juvenile Justice, and Under the Queen's Umbrella. She is known for usually doing roles that are strong and independent in nature. Ju Ji Hoon’s first leading role in Princess Hours got him a lot of popularity. Other dramas/films he has done are Lucifer, Antique, Mask, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and its sequel, The Spy Gone North, Dark Figure of Crime, Kingdom, and Jirisan.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Devil’s Plan: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Ha Seok Jin and others question everyone’s motives in new trailer, poster