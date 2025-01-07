Kim Hye Soo and Jung Sung Il fight for life to uncover truth in comedy thriller Unmasked: Watch teaser
The thriller comedy Unmasked will present Kim Hye Soo in a new and high-octane role, starring alongside Jung Sung Il and Joo Jong Hyuk. Read to know the details.
Disney+ has teased some clips and dropped some stills of Kim Hye Soo and Jung Sung Il's Unmasked on January 7 with the release of its 2025 South Korean content lineup. The teaser for the comedy, mystery, thriller drama offers a sneak peek into the high-octane drama, revolving around righteous journalists.
The Disney+ mystery K-drama follows an investigative reporting crew led by O So Ryong, known by her code name Trigger (Kim Hye Soo). Kim Hye Soo, who has previously impressed with her bold roles in the drama Juvenile Justice (2022) and in the movie Smugglers (2023) shows potential in the teaser of Unmasked.
She takes on the new avatar of a journalist in the upcoming thriller drama. With a strong sense of justice, she is set on uncovering the truth behind mysterious ongoing events. A brave teammate, Kang Gi Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) and a righteous PD, Han Do (Jung Sung Il) join her in the risky mission. Here's the snaps of the cast from the drama:
Through the coverage of the life-threatening case, they also aim at saving a program that is on the verge of being shut down. Jang Hye Jin, Lee Hae Young and Shin Jung Keun play support roles in the drama.
Watch the original teaser of Unmasked, along with the rest of the 2025 South Korean content line-up of Disney+ here:
Unmasked blends comedy and action, with a gripping narrative involving journalism, cold cases, and the unrelenting pursuit of truth.
Helmed by director Yoo Seon Dong, the 12-episode K-drama, Unmasked is set to premiere from January 15 to February 19, 2025 on Disney+ Hotstar.
For international fans, here’s the teaser of Disney+’s 2025 South Korean content lineup with English subtitles:
