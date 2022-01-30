Kim Hye Soo, Lee Jung Eun and more pose seriously in character posters for ‘Juvenile Justice’

On January 25th, Netflix introduced the character poster and teaser trailer for 'Juvenile Justice' which is a series depicting the stories of juvenile crimes and the people surrounding them when Shim Eun Seok (Kim Hye Soo), a judge who hates juvenile criminals, is appointed to the juvenile department of the district court.

The 10 character posters released together captured the different views of the judges of the Yeonhwa District Court toward the juvenile offenders and the intense expressions of the juvenile offenders. Shim Eun Seok (Kim Hye Soo), who was appointed by Judge Woo Bae Seok of the Juvenile Criminal Agreement, does not hide her cold anger towards juvenile criminals. Judge Cha Ta Joo (Kim Mu Yeol), who works with Shim Eun Seok, sees the case from a different perspective than Shim Eun Seok.

Their superiors, chief judges Kang Won Joong (Lee Seong Min) and Na Geun Hee (Lee Jung Eun), arouse curiosity with expressions that are still unknown. 'Juvenile Justice' gives a lot of thought to juvenile offenders and juvenile crimes through the appearance of four judges who show various perspectives toward juvenile offenders who have committed a felony in court. The sharp contrast and the black-and-white expressions of the young offenders also catch the eye.

The teaser begins in a juvenile court where a boy is being tried. He surrendered himself after being implicated in a murder case, but the juvenile offender bursts into laughter by referring to the juvenile law that does not allow anyone under the age of 15 to be tried as an adult. With Shim Eun Seok's words, "That's why I hate you guys. Rehabilitation doesn't work." gives a harsher and more terrifying punishment to the children who have learned that the law is no big deal.

