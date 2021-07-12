Kim Hye Soo to make her comeback with historical drama Shuroop

Kim Hye Soo of ‘Signal’ fame to make her comeback with a historical drama after 20 years

On July 12, it was reported that Kim Hye Soo has been cast as the female lead in the historical comedy drama named ‘Shuroop’ which means umbrella in archaic Korean. Her agency HODU&U Entertainment confirmed the actress has received the offer and stated the actress is positively considering the offer. If she accepts, this will mark her first historical drama in 20 years since 'Royal Consort Huibin Jang' in 2002.

Kim Hye Soo will play Im Hwa Ryeong, the mother of a troublemaking prince and the wife of a great king. Rather grumpy and feisty than elegant and graceful, she is a picky and sensitive Her Highness. She used to be calm like a peaceful lake but now has a temper like a raging storm because people have constantly gotten on her nerves. She is the mother of the dynasty who doesn’t hesitate to curse or abandon her pride as needed. Her life is already full of troubles, but her kids are the only ones who keep her going.

Her last drama was the hit Netflix crime thriller show ‘Hyena’ where she played the character of Jung Geum Ja, a ruthless lawyer, who is after money only. She wins her cases using any means necessary. She is also known for her role as the veteran detective Soo-Hyun in the fantasy thriller drama ‘Signal’.

Hye Soo is also gearing up for her new Netflix series ‘Juvenile Judgement’ where she plays the role of Sim Eun Seok, an elite judge with a personality that seems unfriendly to others. She hates juvenile criminals. Sim Eun-Seok gets assigned to a local juvenile court. There, she breaks custom and administers her own ways of punishing the offenders.

Credits :News1

