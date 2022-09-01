Kim Hye Soo turns into a fierce queen in the first set of teaser posters for tvN’s upcoming sageuk drama

Two teaser posters for actress Kim Hye Soo's 'The Queen’s Umbrella' were released for the first time, as she returned as a middle-aged queen. The two teaser posters released in a situation where you are curious about the moving story 'The Queen’s Umbrella' will tell and what kind of character Kim Hye Soo will be showcasing Hwaryeong, the main character (Kim Hye Soo), express the mood of the drama heavily and intensely.

First of all, the poster, where Hwaryeong and her young son stood facing each other, was pouring rain enough to blur his vision, and in the middle, Hwaryeong was covering her young son with an umbrella. A mother's infinite love and unconditional sacrifice are felt in her eyes and an umbrella that completely protects her son as if she doesn't care that her shoulders are getting wet.

In addition, the rain that falls like a downpour achieves the magnificence and majesty of the Gujung Palace, and foretells the great trials and tribulations that will unfold before these children. Hwaryeong's love for her child, who receives the rain alone, is accomplishing a miracle that only the place where her child stands will not get wet by the rain, so we are looking forward to the unfathomable love Hwaryeong will show.

If the first teaser poster of 'The Queen's Umbrella' contained the warmth of Queen Hwaryeong, the second teaser poster shows Hwaryeong's determined will. In the poster, the hard eyes staring directly at the front and the elegant figure clearly express the solemn charisma of a queen of a country. Here, Kim Hye Soo's unique atmosphere harmonises to complete an overwhelming visual, and Kim Hye Soo's new transformation, who will return to Hwaryeong, an active and strong middleman who can handle anything for her child, is more and more awaited.

