Kim Hye Soo & Yoo Yeon Seok to host the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards slated to air on THIS date

On November 11, it was confirmed that Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok will return to co-host the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 26 at 8:30 pm KST (5 pm IST) and will air via KBS2.

This will be Kim Hye Soo’s 28th time hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards since 1993. Yoo Yeon Seok has been an MC since 2018, making this his fourth year as host alongside Kim Hye Soo. Kim Hye Soo remarked that due to the global pandemic and lockdown, audiences couldn't enjoy watching movies in the theatre. However, there were still releases that brought a great feeling of desire to audiences hearts, and they responded warmly to those films. She expressed her sincere gratitude to her fraternity and audiences who have been fighting to overcome despair.

Her co-host Yoo Yeon Seok shared his excitement about returning as the MC for the prestigious awards, alongside Kim Hye Soo. He expressed that despite a difficult year, the South Korean entertainment industry has delivered some beautiful gems which the audiences have loved and appreciated across the world. He also expressed his sincere thank you to the people of the film industry and the moviegoers who made that happen. Finally, he assured fans that he will do his best for the Blue Dragon Film Awards to become a festive celebration for many people, while taking all the precautionary measures during Covid 19.

One of the most celebrated actresses in South Korea, Kim Hye Soo is known for her work in path-breaking K-dramas like 'Hyena' and 'Signal'. She is known for her versatility and acting range. On the other hand, Yoo Yeon Seok is known for his dramas like 'Reply 1994', 'Mr Sunshine', 'Dr Romantic 1' and record-breaking 'Hospital Playlist' series.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Soo to make her comeback with historical drama Shuroop

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.