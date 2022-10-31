Kim Hye Soo’s ‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ makes new record as latest ratings cross double digits

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, the 6th episode of tvN's weekend drama ' Under The Queen’s Umbrella '. This is a significant increase from the 7.8% recorded for the 5th episode, and a higher rating than the 4th episode, which was broadcast on the Sunday of the previous week, at 9.5%.

This seems to be the effect of a large number of competing programs aired at the same time as 'Under The Queen’s Umbrella'. Due to the massive crushing disaster that occurred in Itaewon, Seoul on October 29th, terrestrial and general programming channels organized a news special. As a result, SBS's 'My Little Old Boy', MBC's 'Dads Across the Water', and KBS 2TV's 'Hong Kim Dongjeon' were canceled.

Latest episode:

After the departure of the crown prince (Bae In Hyuk) in 'Shuruop', the confrontation between Hwa Ryeong (Kim Hye Soo) and Dae Dae (Kim Hae Sook) intensified. As rumors spread around the palace that the crown prince had been poisoned, it was revealed that Hwang Gwi In (Ok Ja Yeon) was involved. It was through Kwon Ui Gwan (played by Kim Jae Beom) that he tried to heal the Crown Prince. He said, "I was just trying to put it back where it was, if it is, the middle position is mine and the crown prince is Uiseong Gun," he said. Meanwhile, while taking care of Wonson, who lost his father, Hwaryeong, a middle-aged man, found several needle marks on Wonson's leg. In addition, a poison reaction was observed on the spoon that the first son ate.

About The Drama:

Within the palace exist troublemaking princes who cause nothing but headaches for the royal family and are about to be turned into proper crown princes. Their mother, Im Hwa Ryeong, is the wife of a great king. But instead of having an aura of elegance and grace, she is a prickly, sensitive, and hot-tempered queen. Once more serene, she changed since people kept pushing her buttons. She is a queen who sometimes abandons her pride and is even known to swear! Every day of her life is full of trials, but she withstands them all, for the sake of her children.

