Kim Hye Yoon almost gets into wrong bus while greeting fans in Thailand for Lovely Runner reward vacation; watch

Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon entertained fans when she nearly boarded the wrong bus during the ongoing reward vacation in Thailand. Earlier, on June 4, the production company CJ ENM announced that the cast and crew of Lovely Runner would be enjoying a reward vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

On June 16th, the cast and crew were spotted departing for Phuket, marking the beginning of their well-deserved getaway.

Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable mistake warms hearts

On June 17th, a heartwarming moment involving Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon went viral. She was captured beaming her bright and beautiful smile as she warmly greeted fans and waved to them while leaving the premises.

Fans couldn't help but admire her infectious energy and found her adorable as she realized her mistake of almost boarding the wrong bus. Despite this, she turned around to wave at fans before heading back to her actual bus, earning praise for her sweet gesture.

Currently, the cast and crew of Lovely Runner are enjoying a well-deserved reward vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, celebrating the success of the series. On June 16, 2024, Heo Hyeong Gyu, who plays Kim Young Soo, the main antagonist in Lovely Runner, shared a photo on social media.

The picture features Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Heo Hyeong Gyu, Song Ji Ho, director Kim Taeyeob, and writer Lee Si Eun posing together in matching airport outfits at Incheon Airport before departing for their vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

Moon Si On and Yang Hyuk also updated their Instagram stories with photos from the airport, confirming their participation in the reward vacation. It was a delightful surprise to see the cast of Lovely Runner dressed in coordinated white and denim outfits.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok was absent from the pictures as the lead actor will not be joining the Lovely Runner cast and crew. As previously confirmed by his agency, Byeon Woo Seok is occupied with his schedule, specifically, his Asia fan meet tour titled SUMMER LETTER. Additionally, Lee Seung Hyub, who plays Baek In Hyuk in Lovely Runner, was also not present with the rest of the team. He had a scheduled performance with N. Flying at a festival in Daegu during that time.

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon is renowned for her roles in popular K-dramas such as Extraordinary You, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Snowdrop. Most recently, her portrayal as Im Sol in Lovely Runner has propelled her to global stardom as she portrayed a dedicated fan who is the epitome of courage and selfless love. On June 14, her agency Artist Company announced her upcoming 2024 fan meeting titled Hye-ppiness, along with a poster.

The Hye-ppiness fan meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sungshin Women’s University Unjeong Green Campus Auditorium in Seoul on July 13. Following this event, Kim Hye Yoon will continue her fan meeting tour with stops in Osaka and Tokyo (Yokohama), showcasing her growing popularity beyond South Korea.

