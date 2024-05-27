Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok dish on their favorite Lovely Runner scenes; tease finale episode, recreate cute moments

In today’s episode of Salon Drip 2 featuring guest stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner the duo discussed their favorite scenes from the series and more.

Lovely actors Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok brought charm to Jang Do Yeon’s variety talk show as guests, captivating everyone with their adorable chemistry. They chatted about their K-drama scenes, favorite moments, teased the finale episode, and even reenacted some cute moments from their shows.

Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok talk favorite Lovely Runner scenes

During the conversation with the host, Kim Hye Yoon shared her favorite scene from Lovely Runner, recalling the moment when both characters fell into the river together after Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok, rescued her.

Kim Hye Yoon described how, upon emerging from the water, her character, Im Sol, and Sun Jae shared an intimate moment where she realized he had saved her before. This tender and raw moment was immensely loved by fans for its authenticity. Hye Yoon expressed her fondness for the scene, explaining how it conveyed the feeling that they were the only two people alive on the planet and relied solely on each other.

As they conversed, the host couldn't resist smiling and playfully remarked that the duo were definitely dating, eliciting cheers from the staff.

For Byeon Woo Seok, his favorite scene was when Sun Jae and Im Sol were lying down during their visit to In Hyuk's family. In that tender moment, Im Sol expressed, "Don't cry too much after I leave," implying that she could time-slip back into the future again anytime, and he shouldn't cry even when she leaves.

Advertisement

It was during this heartfelt exchange that they confessed their feelings for each other, making it an emotionally charged moment. Byeon Woo Seok reflected on how every cut and every time he and Hye Yoon made eye contact, they were both overcome with tears. He emphasized that this scene holds a special place in his heart.

Hye Yoon mentioned that in the scene, they had to maintain a cheerful demeanor while delivering the lines, particularly for Sol, who had to tell Sun Jae not to cry after she leaves. This added more pain and sadness to the moment, and both of them deeply felt it as they portrayed their characters.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok talk about finale

As the finale approaches, scheduled for today and tomorrow (May 27 and 28), Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok confessed that they haven't seen the finale yet, so they're in the dark about how the story will conclude. Hye Yoon speculated that if episodes 1-14 have already aired, then there should be two more episodes left, right? However, Woo Seok revealed that they are indeed nearing the end.

Advertisement

When the host, Jang Do Yeon, inquired about any twists in episodes 15 and 16, Woo Seok responded by saying they are intense. Jokingly, Jang Do Yeon asked how long the intensity will last, to which Woo Seok playfully replied that it's intense all the way, leaving fans in a state of confusion and anticipation.

Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok recreate cute scenes; talk about past rejections

Kim Hye Yoon delighted the audience by recreating the iconic dance that her character, 19-year-old Sol, performed for Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee) in the show. This time, she sang "Sun Jae jeoha Sun Jae (I like Sun Jae)" while feeling flustered. Byeon Woo Seok also joined in, albeit embarrassed, singing "Im Sol Jaeoha Im Sol (I like Im Sol)," much to everyone's delight and warmth.

Kim Hye Yoon shared that she shed many tears while filming the "Tae Sung Jeoha" video because the reality of the situation kept hitting her. She found it incredibly embarrassing, especially since she choreographed the dance herself, using various references. She described it as one of the toughest challenges she has faced in her acting career.

Advertisement

Returning to the conversation, the host asked if there were any moments that made their hearts flutter, perhaps wanting to piggyback each other and run, a playful nod to the show's title. The duo exchanged glances, trying to figure out their answer. However, their close proximity seemed to fluster the host herself, and they admitted to feeling embarrassed too. The host even humorously added that it felt like she was watching Lovely Runner on a pixelated TV, further adding to the lighthearted moment.

ALSO READ: Why did Byeon Woo Seok want to carry Kim Hye Yoon on his back and run? Lovely Runner stars exchange praise on Salon Drip 2