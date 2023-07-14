Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok starrer tvN drama Time Walking On Memory to premiere in December? Find Out

On July 14, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s drama Time Walking On Memory will be premiering in December 2023., according to a South Korean media outlet. The producers have not yet confirmed the news but fans are already excited. 'Time Walking On Memory' recounts the account of Im Sol, an energetic fan who travels once again into the past to 2008 to save top star Ryu Seon Jae, who passed away unfortunately.

Time Walking On Memory starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok:

Byun Woo Seok is supposed to show different charms by assuming the job of top star Ryu Seon Jae. Actress Kim Hye Yoon is thinking about the role of the female lead, Im Sol, who is a charming and adorable person who surrenders her fantasy about turning into a movie director when she injured her leg. Kim Hye Yoon, who appeared in the KBS 2TV show 'TV Novel Samsaengi' in 2013, assumed the part of Kang Ye Seo in the JTBC dramatization 'SKY Castle' and got extraordinary love from watchers.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s activities:

Kim Hye Yoon has since made a name for herself as a leading actress with Extraordinary You on MBC, as well as with Secret Royal Inspector and Joy on tvN and Girl on a Bulldozer on the big screen. Specifically, Kim Hye Yoon was perceived for her ability to act by winning the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 58th Grand Bell Awards for Best New Actress for her initially featuring film, 'Girl on a Bulldozer' last year. As a result, high hopes are placed on Kim Hye Yoon's performance in the upcoming drama. Byun Woo Seok appeared as a model in 2015 and began acting in 2016 with tvN's 'Dear My Friends'. He then made an appearance on the JTBC show Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency on KBS 2TV, Record of Youth on tvN, and Moonshine on KBS. He starred in the movie Soul Mate, which came out recently. His next drama is Strong Woman Gangnam Soon, which is a sequel to Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

