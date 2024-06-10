Kim Hye Yoon and other Lovely Runner cast and crew attend N.Flying's Hide Out tour to support fellow star Lee Seung Hyub

Lovely Runner stars like Kim Hye Yoon, Song Ji Ho, and more cast and crew turned up to cheer on N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub at his Hide-Out tour concert in Korea. Today marks the third day of the band's increasingly popular concert series. Lee Seung Hyub, leader of N.Flying, a key cast member of Lovely Runner, took on a role in the series as a member of the fictional group ECLIPSE and its leader. He also shared a adorable friendship with Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) in the series.

Lovely Runner’s cast and crew support Lee Seung Hyub

Lovely Runner's beloved stars Kim Hye Yoon, known for her role as Im Sol, the female lead, Song Ji Ho, who portrayed her brother Im Guem, and Heo Hyung Kyu, who played the villain Kim Young Soo, came together to support their co-star Lee Seung Hyub, who embodies Baek In Hyuk in the series. They attended N.Flying's Hide-Out Tour in Korea, with the director of Lovely Runner, Yoon Jong Ho, and writer Lee Si Eun and more crew also joining in. The group shared adorable photos, capturing their heartwarming reunion.

During the concert, Lee Seung Hyub delighted fans by channeling his K-drama character, Baek In Hyuk, for a brief moment on stage. Greeting the audience as the adorable leader of the fictional band ECLIPSE Baek In Hyuk from Lovely Runner, he showcased his versatility as both a musician and an actor. Known for his friendly demeanor and easygoing nature, Baek In Hyuk is not only Sun Jae's (Byeon Woo Seok) closest friend but also the leader and guitarist of the renowned band ECLIPSE.

More about N.Flying

N.Flying, short for New Flying, symbolizing new wings or new escape, is a South Korean rap rock band under FNC Entertainment, founded in 2013. Their debut into the music scene began with the release of their first digital indie single Basket in Japan on October 1, 2013, featuring the original four-member lineup: Kwon Kwang Jin, Lee Seung Hyub, Cha Hun, and Kim Jae Hyun.

The group made their official debut in Korea on May 20, 2015, with the EP titled Awesome. Later, in June 2017, Yoo Hwe Seung joined the band as the fifth member, enriching their sound as a member further. However, Kwang Jin's departure from the group on December 26, 2018, led to Seo Dong Sung stepping in to fill the void on January 1, 2020.

