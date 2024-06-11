Kim Hye Yoon and Yum Jung Ah's SKY Castle to be remade in Japanese; broadcast set for July

SKY Castle is a hit K-drama that gained global attention for its portrayal of the pressure students go through to get good grades and get into the top colleges. The drama starring Kim Hye Yoon, Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, and more focuses on class differentiation, elitism, and the stress students go through. SKY Castle has been confirmed to be remade in Japanese and is expected to premiere in July 2024.

SKY Caste's Japanese version to air in July 2024

On June 11, SLL Studio confirmed that the Japanese remake of SKY Castle will be broadcast in July. The Japanese version is being produced by Asahi TV, a popular broadcasting company. Matsushita Nao, Kimura Fumino, Higa Manami, Takahashi Maryjun, and Koyuki will be taking on the main roles in the drama. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes along for this exciting project.

SLL Studio and TV Asahi had signed an MOU earlier in May as a result of which the Japanese remake of the hit K-drama SKY Castle has been greenlit.

The new version will focus on the high school entrance process in which parents will have a more significant involvement. The South Korean version centered around the university entrance process.

More about SKY Castle

SKY Castle revolves around the story of rich families and their obsession with getting their children through the top universities in South Korea. What follows is murder, lies, scandals, and much more. It discusses the pressure on students to do well in their studies and how it affects their mental health.

Advertisement

SKY Castle's viewership has skyrocketed while it aired due to the relatability of the content and showcasing very real problems that parents and students deal with because of super competitive admissions. The drama consists of 20 episodes and aired from November 2018 to February 2019.

ALSO READ: Good Partner poster OUT: Expert divorce lawyer Jang Na Ra and newbie Nam Ji Hyun work together despite contrasting personalities