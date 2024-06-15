Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner inspires wedding theme of couple in Korea; Know how

A Korean couple has captured attention with their beautiful wedding inspired by tvN's hit K-drama Lovely Runner. Starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, Lovely Runner concluded its successful run on May 28th. While bidding farewell to characters like Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) was bittersweet, the drama's ending left viewers deeply satisfied.

Beyond providing some of K-dramaland's most memorable romantic moments, Im Sol and Sun Jae’s love, support, and care for each other holds a deeper impact. They embody the virtues of selflessness, generosity, and resilience, reflecting the pursuit of goals and the sacrifices made for loved ones. The drama's exploration of soulmates and fate is beautiful, portraying the inevitability of true connections despite obstacles, which made it a hit among fans.

Couple has Lovely Runner-themed wedding

Following the heartwarming finale of Lovely Runner, which featured a beautiful wedding for Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, content creator "hyee._.mii" on Instagram and her husband recently celebrated their own unique wedding inspired by the K-drama.

During the ceremony, the groom serenaded his bride with the OST Sudden Shower, a song about first love sung by Sun Jae in the drama. The performance became viral when he gently placed the iconic yellow umbrella over her, reminiscent of a scene from Lovely Runner.

Like Im Sol in the opening of Lovely Runner, the bride uses a wheelchair. Fans were moved by the couple’s genuine love story and how Lovely Runner, which is a story of “love despite all odds,” has touched so many hearts.

More about Lovely Runner

On June 14, Artist Company, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency, announced her 2024 fan meeting titled Hye-ppiness along with a poster. The fan meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sungshin Women’s University Unjeong Green Campus Auditorium in Seoul on July 13. Afterward, Kim Hye Yoon will visit Osaka and Tokyo (Yokohama).

Currently, Byeon Woo Seok is holding his own fan meeting tour titled "SUMMER LETTER" and is presently in Bangkok, Thailand. The tour kicked off in Taipei in June and will continue through various cities in Asia, including Seoul and Hong Kong.

