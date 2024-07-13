Kim Hye Yoon dances to Girls’ Generation’s Gee; recreates Lovely Runner, Extraordinary You’s scenes, more highlights from Hye-ppiness fanmeet

Actress Kim Hye Yoon hosted the very first day of her 2024 fan meeting HYE-PPINESS on July 13 in Seoul at the Grand Auditorium of Sungshin Women's University Woonjung Green Campus Hall. During the event, she not only answered fans’ questions but also delighted them with performances and recreated scenes from her K-dramas. Fans were captivated by her beauty and charm throughout the event.

Kim Hye Yoon dances to K-pop; recreates K-drama scenes

Kim Hye Yoon impressed fans with her dance performances at the fan meeting, showcasing her skills to songs like aespa's Supernova and NewJeans' How Sweet. For How Sweet, she even wore a trendy crop top and jeans, and she nailed the most challenging isolation moves, leaving fans in awe of her dancing skills.

Kim Hye Yoon continued to charm the audience by dancing to Girls' Generation's iconic bubblegum pop song Gee. This song held special significance for her, as she had previously performed it as Im Sol in her recent K-drama, Lovely Runner, which was part of a memorable camp punishment scene.

Kim Hye Yoon also shared an anecdote about her performance as Sol in Lovely Runner, revealing that the director initially said Sol couldn't dance well. Her response was playful: "How can I not?" Fans praised her for showcasing a side of Sol that the character couldn't express, acknowledging her skillful dance performance as a redemption of sorts for Sol's character. She also delighted fans with performances to Loveable and the latest trend, Tiramisu Cake.

She even treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video of her practicing all the dances, showcasing the effort she put into delivering her best performance at the fan meeting. Fans appreciated her dedication and hard work.

She also recreated memorable lines and scenes from her latest K-drama, Lovely Runner, including her favorite dialogue delivered by Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) to Im Sol. Fans were treated to nostalgic moments like the iconic "Sun Jae-yaa." Additionally, Kim Hye Yoon revisited scenes from her past K-dramas, such as Extraordinary You, where she portrayed Eun Dan Oh, and also from Secret Royal Inspector Joy, delighting her fans with these throwback performances.

Kim Hye Yoon leaves messages for fans, talks about future projects; gets words of encouragement from Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung

She also shared a heartfelt message with her fandom, Happyendings, expressing gratitude for making her feel special in the world. Additionally, Kim Hye Yoon received special messages of support from fellow actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, who belong to the same agency, Artist Company. She was overjoyed and deeply appreciative of the encouragement and cheers from so many people.

At the start of the event, Kim Hye Yoon admitted she had wondered if many people would attend, but she was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from her fans. The MC also showered praise on Kim Hye Yoon's kind and down-to-earth nature throughout the event.

She also engaged with fans by answering various questions, expressing her interest in trying the action genre next. Playfully, she even interacted with fans who jokingly asked her on a date, showcasing the iconic Suzy flirting smile. Kim Hye Yoon also shared insights into her social life, discussing how she easily makes friends and treated fans to a vlog where she was making perfume.

Fans, both those present at the event and those following online, couldn't get enough of Kim Hye Yoon's charm and beauty. They admired her kind nature, gorgeous smile, and overall positive vibe, making her a beloved figure among her supporters.

