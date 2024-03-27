Kim Hye Yoon goes from ardent fan to high schooler looking for idol Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner new stills; See pics

Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok will premiere soon and K-drama lovers can’t sit still. The time slip romance with its unique plot has been drawing attention before its premiere and the excitement has only been rising since day one. With the d-day sooner than ever, some new stills about Kim Hye Yoon’s character have added to the enthusiasm.

Kim Hye Yoon’s new stills from Lovely Runner allow a deeper dive into her character

Lovely Runner follows the story of a passionate fan Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon who will be inconsolable when her idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) suddenly meets with an unfortunate accident and passes away. Im Sol had to give up her dream of becoming a movie director when a tragic accident left her paralyzed, her only slice of hope in her otherwise sad life was her idol, Ryu Sun Jae. When he dies, she loses all hope until fate decides otherwise.

In new stills from Lovely Runner, we see Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) swiftly accommodating into her roles as an unwavering fan and a high schooler while she looks for her idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). In the first picture, Kim Hye Yoon is dressed up and looks as beautiful as ever, her soft visuals are bound to make you roll in awe. In the following still, we see her styling a fandom headband along with a lightstick, it seems she is sitting in a wheelchair given her condition but she is still over the moon when it comes to her idol. Kim Hye Yoon represents the love a fan harbors for their ultimate bias which will not stop them from being there to support them.

In other stills, we Kim Hye Yoon transforming into a high schooler as she travels back in time. She is eagerly running here and there, looking for idol Byeon Woo Seok, to check whether he is safe and sound in this timeline. Im Sol’s teary eyes become a statement of her undying love for Ryu Sun Jae as she finally sees him. She is further seen falling asleep while studying, her adorable character is sure to win hearts.

Kim Hye Yoon’s new stills have certainly added to the already heightened excitement surrounding Lovely Runner.

More about Kim Hye Yoon-Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is an upcoming tvN timeslip romance promising an exciting ride full of fun, emotions, and love in the drama. The romantic K-drama will see Strong Girl Nam Soon’s Byeon Woo Seok portraying the male lead Ryu Sun Jae, a top K-pop idol. His life might look all stars and glimmer but behind the drape, hides his utterly exhausted self who is having a hard time in the entertainment industry.

The female lead Im Sol will be played by Extraordinary You’s Kim Hye Yoon. Im Sol is a sweet woman whose dreams were shattered when an accident left her paralyzed. Her only solace is Ryu Sun Jae’s music and she is his true fan. When her idol meets an untimely death, she gets devastated and is utterly heartbroken. Fate plays another magical card and sends her 15 years in the past when she meets Ryu Sun Jae who is a high schooler. Kim Hye Yoon’s Im Sol then vows to stay by Ryu Sun Jae’s (Byeon Woo Seok) side and protect him. Lovely Runner will premiere on April 8 at 8:50 KST on tvN and will be available for streaming on Viki Rakuten.

