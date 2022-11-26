Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jung Jae, IU, SNSD’s YoonA and more win big at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2022

Kim Hye Yoon , the main character of the movie 'The Girl on the Bulldozer', became the main character of the New Actress Award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul on November 25th at 8:30 PM KST.

The competition for this year's Rookie of the Year Award was the most intense. Including Kim Hye Yoon, Go Yoon Jung, who played an active part in 'Hunt' directed by Lee Jung Jae, comedian Kim Shin Young, who debuted on the screen with 'Decision to Leave', and 'Witch Part 2’, who made her mark through The Other One, IU, who stepped onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with Broker and announced her successful screen debut, attention was focused on who would lift the rookie award trophy early on.

In the end, the trophy went to Kim Hye Yoon, who left a strong impression in the film. She said, “Rather than being happy and happy while acting these days, there were exceptionally many question marks. She was afraid, troubled, and questioned if she was doing well. With this trophy, that question mark seems to have become an exclamation mark. I sincerely thank you,” she said, leaving a heartfelt impression of the award.

Best Picture:

In the category of Best Picture, which determines the best Korean film, five films were nominated: 'Broker', 'Kingmaker', 'Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon', 'Hunt' and 'Decision to Leave'. In particular, 'Decision to Leave' was nominated for 13 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Male and Female Leading Actor. The awards ceremony was hosted by 'Blue Dragon Couple' actors Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok. It was broadcast live on KBS.

About the awards:

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards ceremony that is presented by Sports Chosun (a sister brand of the Chosun Ilbo) for excellence in film in South Korea. The Blue Dragon Film Awards considers only blockbusters and popular movies of high artistic value released during the previous year. During the selection process, about forty movies that have made it to the final list are screened to the public for free. After the screening of each selection, the awards ceremony opens.

The nominations:

At this awards ceremony, 'Decision to Leave' received the most nominations in 13 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. 'Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon' and 'Hunt' are also strong competitors. 'Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon' was nominated for 10 categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, and 'Hunt' was also nominated for 10 categories including Best Picture, Best New Director and Best Actor. 'Broker', 'Kingmaker', 'Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon', 'Hunt', and 'Decision to Leave' compete for the Best Picture trophy.

Park Hae Il ('Decision to Leave'), Seol Kyung Gu ('Kingmaker'), Song Kang Ho ('Broker'), Lee Byung Hun ('Emergency Declaration'), and Jung Woo Sung ('Hunt') were nominated for Best Actor, and Park So-dam ('Hunt') was nominated for Best Actress. Special Song'), Yum Jeong Ah ('Life is Beautiful'), YoonA ('Confidential Assignment 2: International'), Chun Woo Hee ('Anchor'), and Tang Wei ('Decision to Break Up'). The nominees for Best Supporting Actor are Go Kyung Pyo ('Decision to Break Up'), Daniel Henney ('Confidential Assignment 2: International'), Park Ji Hwan ('Sin City 2'), Byun Yo Han ('Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon'), Im Si-wan ('Emergency Declaration'). Nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Kim So Jin ('Emergency Declaration'), Seo Eun Soo ('The Witch Part 2. The Other One'), Oh Na Ra ('Genreman Romance'), Lee Jung Hyun ('Decision to Leave'), Jeon Hye Jin ('The Hunt') climb up and face fierce competition.

For this year's awards ceremony, Korean films released from October 15, 2021 to October 30, 2022 were selected as candidates for each category by reflecting the results of expert group voting and netizen voting.

Here is the full list of winners of Blue Dragon Film Awards 2022:

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo Han – ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’

Best Supporting Actress: Oh Na Ra – ‘Perhaps Love’

Best New Actor: Kim Dong Hwi – ‘In Our Prime’

Best New Actress: Kim Hye Yoon – ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer’

Best New Director: Lee Jung Jae – ‘Hunt’

Best Screenplay: Park Chan Wook and Jeong Seo Kyeong’s ‘Decision to Leave’

Best Editing: Kim Sang Beom – ‘Hunt’

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Lee Mo Gae – ‘Hunt’

Technical Award: Huh Myung Haeng and Yoon Seong Min – ‘The Roundup’

Best Art Direction: Han Ah Reum – ‘Kingmaker’

Best Music: Jo Yeong Wook – ‘Decision To Leave’

Chung Jung Won Best Short Film: ‘Light It Up at 2 AM’

Chung Jung Won Popular Star Award: Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Ji Eun (IU), Daniel Henney, Yoona

Audience Choice Award: ‘The Roundup’

