Kim Hye Yoon radiates her Lovely Runner’s character Im Sol in her real-life high school graduation picture

A real-life high school graduation photo of actress Kim Hye Yoon has recently emerged online, further solidifying the belief among viewers that she deeply embodies the character of Im Sol in real life, too.

In the time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner, Im Sol, known for her vibrant and outgoing personality, exudes a fun and sunshine energy, traits that fans have come to adore. Kim Hye Yoon adeptly portrays both the 19-year-old and 34-year-old versions of Im Sol in the show, showcasing distinct yet equally charming personas.

Kim Hye Yoon exudes Lovely Runner’s Im Sol

Kim Hye Yoon, known for her role as Im Sol in the tvN Mon-Tues drama Lovely Runner, has captured hearts with her portrayal of the energetic and strong female lead. Despite being born in 1996, her petite stature and youthful appearance lend authenticity to her portrayal of a high school student. Fans often speculate about her own high school experience, curious to know if it mirrors her on-screen persona.

Recently, Kim Hye Yoon's real high school photos surfaced in online communities, garnering attention from fans. Among these images was a promotional video for an acting academy she attended. This academy played a pivotal role in her journey to Konkuk University, renowned for its prestigious acting program in South Korea. The video, filmed just after her acceptance, showcases her excitement and gratitude for this milestone in her career.

Kim Hye Yoon's yearbook photo has also been released to the public through community app Theqoo, adding to the intrigue surrounding her high school days. In the picture, she's striking a playful salute pose, reminiscent of the quirky vibes of her character Im Sol from the show.

More about Im Sol on Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty author Lee Si Eun, is a fresh time-slip romance drama. It poses an interesting question: "What lengths would you go to if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Im Sol embarks on a journey through time, determined to alter fate and rescue her idol.

In this drama, Kim Hye Yoon adeptly embodies the complex character of Im Sol, effortlessly shifting from a devoted 34-year-old fan in 2023 to a determined 19-year-old student set on reshaping her idol's tragic destiny in 2008. Alongside Byeon Woo Seok as Ryu Sun Jae, they navigate the intertwined paths of time and fate.

Im Sol, fueled by an unwavering love for her bias, embarks on a near-impossible quest to alter the future through time-slip and rescue someone who indirectly saved her life with his words. Her determination knows no bounds as she fights with the challenges ahead head-on.

