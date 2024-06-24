Kim Hye Yoon says 'enjoyed every moment with Byeon Woo Seok while acting' on Lovely Runner set; fans demands for real-life romance

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok sat down for an interview and answered a few questions about their characters, the show and themselves including their best fan moments, moments on set, what would they like to change in the past and shared messages for themselves 15 years ago.

In a video interview with CJ ENM Global on YouTube, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok introduced their characters, Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, from Lovely Runner to fans. Kim Hye Yoon, discussing her character Im Sol's fangirling in the K-drama, mentioned that when Im Sol traveled back in time to save her idol Sun Jae, the moment of meeting him, despite both being children in identical uniforms, was especially meaningful. She expressed a desire to capture and cherish that encounter with her favorite top star.

Regarding her most memorable fan moments, Kim Hye Yoon shared a touching experience where she received a message that deeply touched her. She often receives fan letters, but one message stood out: a fan expressed their love for her and wished that their love would be the smallest love Kim Hye Yoon ever received. This heartfelt sentiment conveyed the fan's desire for Kim Hye Yoon to experience even greater love and support from others in the future.

Kim Hye Yoon mentioned that she endeavored to portray Im Sol with a similar mindset. Byeon Woo Seok disclosed his admiration for Timothée Chalamet as a fanboy but also revealed feeling sad about not meeting him. He emphasized the special connection he feels when meeting fans in person, as they can share emotions directly. Byeon Woo Seok expressed gratitude for fans who have supported him for nearly a decade, highlighting how exchanging stories with them from the past deeply moves him.

When discussing memorable moments on set, Kim Hye Yoon shared that she often found herself laughing whenever she saw Byeon Woo Seok and expressed how much she enjoyed acting alongside him. Byeon Woo Seok, on the other hand, revealed that despite Lovely Runner encompassing multiple seasons within one drama, filming them all together was made easier by the unspoken understanding between himself and Kim Hye Yoon.

He emphasized that their ability to laugh together and support one another provided him with great strength throughout the filming process.

Kim Hye Yoon shared a heartfelt video message for herself 15 years ago, expressing her belief in herself and reassuring her younger self that no matter what choices she makes, the older Kim Hye Yoon is there to support her. Byeon Woo Seok also left a message for his younger self from 15 years ago, commending him for his efforts and encouraging him to keep moving forward.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that explores the intriguing question: “What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time determined to prevent his tragic fate.

Lovely Runner weaves a heartwarming and captivating tale as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), journeys through time to rescue her ultimate bias and pop star, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE. The drama has captivated audiences, evoking emotions and admiration. Beyond its time slip romance, the series tackles profound themes such as overcoming one's deepest fears. It weaves together elements of hope and a heartwarming love story, creating a truly delightful viewing experience.

