Kim Hye Yoon sheds light on why she felt 'unfamiliar & strange' about her character in Jisoo starrer Snowdrop

In a recent interview, Kim Hye-yoon spoke candidly about her upcoming drama Snowdrop and if she has similarities with her character Kye Boon-ok, who is a phone operator at the dorm.

Snowdrop is shaping up to be an unmissable drama to watch out for next year, thanks to its impressive cast which includes BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Something in the Rain star Jung Hae-in. Also starring in Snowdrop is Extraordinary You star Kim Hye-yoon, who will be seen playing the role of Kye Boon-ok, a phone operator at the dorm who had to reluctantly give up on a college education owing to her family's financial circumstances.

In an interview with @star1 magazine, Hye-yoon spoke candidly about her upcoming drama while shedding light on her character as well. The 24-year-old actress revealed how Boon-ok is a character who coincidentally goes to a gathering and experiences various events afterwards as a substitute member. Hye-yoon also spoke about her character's unique occupation as a phone operator confessing, "Since I thought of it as a job you can’t see these days, it felt very unfamiliar and strange at first. I’m looking for reference material while doing research about those times."

As for the similarities she has with Boon-ok, Hye-yoon stated that regardless of the project she joins, the actress thinks that she doesn't have similarities with the character beforehand. However, when she gets into a particular role, Hye-yoon gradually finds similarities and hence, she's anticipating Boon-ok to also be a character like that for her. "I think I get to know myself a little better while taking on a variety of projects," Hye-yoon concluded to @star1.

Directed and written by SKY Castle creators Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi, Snowdrop is scheduled to air on JTBC in 2021.

