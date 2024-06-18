Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and more are all smiles in Thailand for Lovely Runner’s reward vacation; see pics

The cast and crew of Lovely Runner were recently spotted enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Thailand to celebrate the success of the K-drama. They shared photos of their meals and selfies, capturing memorable moments from their trip.

Lovely Runner’s reward vacation

Kim Hye Yoon, who portrays the lead character Im Sol, Song Geon Hee, known for his role as the charming second male lead Kim Tae Sung, Heo Hyung Kyu, who plays the main antagonist Kim Young Soo, and Song Ji Ho, who portrays Im Sol's brother Im Guem, were all spotted enjoying a reward vacation in Thailand.

They were joined by the rest of the Lovely Runner cast, crew, and staff, delighting in dinners, sightseeing, and leisurely walks to celebrate the drama's success. In the pictures, they were all beaming with smiles as they happily posed together. Check out the pictures below-

On June 16, 2024, Heo Hyeong Kyu posted a photo of himself with the cast and crew of Lovely Runner'at Incheon Airport, as they were en route to their reward vacation in Phuket. Heo Hyeong Kyu, shared the frame with Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and Song Ji Ho, alongside director Kim Taeyeob and writer Lee Si Eun, all dressed in coordinated airport outfits.

Moon Si On and Yang Hyuk also updated their Instagram stories with airport photos, confirming their participation in the reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok was notably absent from the pictures, as the lead actor did not join. His agency confirmed earlier that the actor is occupied with his schedule for his Asia fan meet tour, SUMMER LETTER. Additionally, Lee Seung Hyub, who plays Baek In Hyuk, was also not seen with the rest of the team due to his commitment to a performance with N. Flying at a festival in Daegu.

Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner concluded it’s hit run on May 28th with one of the most romantic and flawless finales ever witnessed in K-drama history. It's no surprise that many fans are still struggling with the realization that it's over.

This beloved K-drama captivated audiences worldwide with its breathtaking tale of love, perseverance, and redemption, beautifully brought to life by Kim Hye Yoon in her majestic portrayal of Im Sol, and Byeon Woo Seok's wonderful performance as Ryu Sun Jae.

Fans are lamenting the absence of the SolSun couple (Im Sol +Sun Jae), believing it may be years before another equally captivating story graces their screens.