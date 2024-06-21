Kim Hye Yoon, Song Ji Ho and more share fun getaway PICS from Lovely Runner reward vacation; CHECK OUT

Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, Heo Hyung Kyu, and other cast and crew members of the time-slip romantic comedy series have returned to South Korea after their rewarding vacation in Thailand following the success of the drama. They've been sharing some enjoyable group photos from their trip as well.

Lovely Runner’s post-vacation photo dump

Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon has shared some stunning pictures from her vacation in Thailand, capturing moments of relaxation and enjoyment. She posted photos of delicious food and herself glowing with relaxation, clearly having a great time.

Song Ji Ho, who plays Kim Hye Yoon's brother Im Geum on the show, shared a picture with his on-screen wife Hyun Joo, played by Seo Hye Won. They were seen playfully posing together and wearing matching couple hats, showcasing their fun chemistry off-screen.

Song Ji Ho also took to Twitter to share a group picture of the cast hanging out as they strolled through the streets of Bangkok with the caption, "Where are you going?". In another delightful photo, the cast and crew are at the beach, all smiles as they pose through a heart-shaped hole in the sand with the caption "Handmade Heart," creating a uniquely cheerful moment.

Heo Hyung Kyu, known for his role as the villain on the show and his lively off-screen personality, delighted fans by sharing numerous group pictures on Instagram. His bubbly nature shone through in each photo of the 10-picture photo dump, capturing candid and enjoyable moments with the cast.

In one snapshot, all the cast members posed together in front of a mirror, while another showed the male cast donning playful sunglasses and striking poses. There are pictures of them on the bus, where they pose with heart shapes, and in front of the hotel, each striking different poses for the camera.

Heo Hyung Kyu also took to Twitter to share more group pictures. One striking black and white photo shows the cast and crew posing in front of the sign for Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand, with the caption "Our captains and my younger members."

Another picture shows the entire cast and crew gathered in a fun, decorated minibus with the caption, "I'm not in the only group photo... It's old!!!!" capturing a lively and enjoyable moment together.

More about Lovely Runner

On June 16, KST, the cast of Lovely Runner, including Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, Heo Hyung Kyu, and others, were seen leaving the airport after their reward vacation celebrating the show's success. Lead star Byeon Woo Seok couldn't join them due to his busy schedule. On June 20, the cast was spotted returning to South Korea after a leisurely and enjoyable vacation in Bangkok.

Adapted from a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, known for True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that explores the intriguing question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" The series achieved global success thanks to its well-written plot, amazing cast, wonderful chemistry, and the overall dedication of everyone involved.

