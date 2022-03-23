Kim Hye Yoon, Super Junior’s Yesung and more are stuck in a dilemma in ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer’ main poster

The main poster for 'The Girl on the Bulldozer' has been released. The phrase 'I'll show you who I am since you keep poking at my life' and Kim Hye Yoon's intense eyes, more aggressive than a bulldozer, overwhelm the atmosphere and amplify the expectations for the movie. The film was invited to the 26th Busan International Film Festival and received favorable reviews. It will be released on April 7th.

The film depicts the life of Hae Young (Kim Hye Yoon), a hopeless girl. She has tattoos all over her arms. She uses vulgar language, and is even violent. She is a terrible troublemaker. She does not have a mother and lives with her father, who runs a Chinese restaurant, and a younger sibling. One day, her father has a mysterious accident, which places her in a position of responsibility.

She is now not only the head of the house and must look after her younger sibling, but also be an investigator tasked with finding the truth about the accident as well as cosplay as a fighter standing against the ugly world. A detective tries to help her, but her life is far from being easy or organized.

The released main poster draws attention with Kim Hye Yoon, who took the lead role in the first feature film, Park Hyuk Kwon and Yesung full of tension, and the bulldozer image behind the characters. Kim Hye Yoon is wearing a dragon tattoo and blending into her bulldozer-like personality, while heralding her intense character transformation. She will be in a character never seen before, with a precariousness and wild charm.

ALSO READ: ‘Good Doctor’ star Joo Won cast as lead for upcoming historical action drama ‘Milju’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.