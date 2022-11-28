Kim Hyun Jin, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Jong Won and more: 6 favorite second male K-Drama leads of 2022

2022 has been an eventful year for K-Dramas and we have had some lovable characters as well, especially second male leads so let’s take a look at some of our favorite ones that have captured our hearts :-

Eve tells the story of a chaebol family ₩2 trillion divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation, of which, at the center of the lawsuit is Lee Ra El (Seo Ye-ji), the daughter of the chaebol family. Lee Sang Yeob played the role of Seo Eun Pyeong, a 38-year-old former human rights lawyer who became the youngest member of the National Assembly. He helped Ra El to leave South Korea after her family's tragedy 13 years ago. He is a righteous person willing to give up anything for love. His character is a heartbreaking one as he puts everything on the line for Ra El and hurts to see her broken. From a young age, he took care and loved her so he understands her need for revenge.

2. Kim Hyun Jin (Cheer Up)

The drama follows Do Hae Yi (Han Ji Hyun) who is a student at Yonhee University. She is a bright and diligent person. Because of her family's poor financial situation, she places a priority on making money rather than school. One day, Do Hae Yi suddenly joins cheering squad Theia. She only joins the club for money. The cheering squad has existed for 50 years at Yeonhee University. While participating in the cheering squad, Do Hae Yi experiences the joy of campus life and meets various people from Theia including Park Jung Woo (Bae In Hyuk), Jin Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), Tae Cho Hee (Jang Gyu Ri), Joo Sun Ja (Lee Eun Saem) and Bae Young Woong (Yang Dong Geun). Bae Young-Woong was once a member of Theia and he is an alumnus of Yonhee University. He supports the cheering squad financially and emotionally. Jin Sun Ho is a sweet and misunderstood person who falls for Do Hae Yi from the moment he lays his eyes on her, making him just follow her around. He makes her happy and becomes her support system as well as remain upfront about his feelings. His eye smile and sweet mannerisms leave viewers in a puddle.

3. Kang Ki Young (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tells the story of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who is raised by her single father. She grows up with a single friend at school, Dong Geu-ra-mi, an oddball girl who protects her from school bullies. She graduated at the top of her law school class at Seoul National University. Because of her condition, no one will hire her. However, through a connection of her father’s, she obtains her first job at Hanbada, a large Seoul law firm. Attorney Woo’s intelligence and photographic memory help her to become an excellent lawyer as she is able to recall laws and everything she reads, sees, or hears perfectly. Being different from neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is initially seen as odd and awkward and her strong emotional intelligence remains unrecognized. But as the series progresses, many of the people she meets, such as her supervising lawyer, Jung Myung Seok (Kang Ki Young), her law school classmate and peer, Choi Su Yeon, and legal support staffer Lee Jun-ho adjust to her as she learns her craft as a rookie attorney. But she also encounters people who are prejudiced against her and others with disabilities. Jung Myung Seok is a man who learns from his mistakes. As someone who could not understand Young Woo’s way of working, he slowly got to know who she is as a person and began trusting her judgment as an empathetic lawyer.

4. Lee Jong Won (The Golden Spoon)

Lee Seung Cheon (Yook Sung Jae) is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents." Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s (Lee Jong Won) house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes. Hwang Tae Yong goes back and forth between the life of a gold spoon and an earth spoon regardless of his will. He is a misunderstood character as he becomes a better person as an ‘earth spoon’ or a poor person. He enjoys the food, his free will and freedom to love who he wants to. It gives the viewers an inside to the life he has lived till now.

5. Choi Hyun Wook (Twenty-Five, Twenty-One)

In 1998, Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) was a member of the school fencing team at Seonjung Girls' High School, but due to the IMF crisis, the team was disbanded. To continue pursuing her passion, she transfers to Taeyang High School and later manages to become a member of the National Fencing Team. Baek Yi Jin’s (Nam Joo Hyuk) family goes from riches to rags and is separated due to the financial crisis. He is forced to take up several part-time jobs and later becomes a sports reporter. In the present day, Kim Min Chae (Choi Myung Bin), Na Hee Do's daughter, quits ballet and runs away to her grandma's house. During her stay, she comes across her mother's diary, through which the story is then told. He took on the role of Moon Ji Woong, Na Hee Do's classmate and the most popular boy in school. He is best friends with Ji Seung Wan, the class president and Moon Ji Woong's childhood friend. She has an anonymous radio talk show in which she raises awareness on the problems of the youth while also giving guidance to fellow students. He is a fun and sweet character who also has many issues but keeps the group happy!

