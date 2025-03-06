Kim Hyun Jin, Jin Ho Eun join Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon in talks to star as leads' brothers in Petty Love

Actors Kim Hyun Jin and Jin Ho Eun have been offered their next project—a romantic comedy titled Petty Love (literal translation). As per March 6 report of South Korean media outlet YTN, the actors are considering their participation in the upcoming drama. Their respective agencies have also reacted to the news on the same day. They are to star as important supporting casts, with the leads in talks for the roles being Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon.

The story follows an unexpected romance build-up between its protagonists– an actor and a journalist. Kim Hyun Jin and Jin Ho Eun are to star as their brothers in the tvN drama, Petty Love. The probable male lead of the drama, Lee Jung Jae, is to play the role of Im Hyun Jun, a veteran actor who wants to be a melodramatic lead. Lim Ji Yeon might be seen as Wi Jung Shin, an award-winning political journalist who gets reassigned to the entertainment desk after an undesired issue arises during her news coverage.

Kim Hyun Jin, who is known for his roles in series like Cheer Up, My Sweet Mobster and Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale is offered the role of Im Sun Woo, Im Hyun Jun’s younger brother in the upcoming drama. Jin Ho Eun, who has been previously seen in dramas like Love in the Big City, All of Us Are Dead, Revenge of Others and Shooting Stars might play the role of Wi Hong Shin, Jung Shin’s younger brother in Petty Love. Kim Hyun Jin's agency YG Entertainment and Jin Ho Eun’s agency Outer Universe mentioned that the actors have "received offers and are currently reviewing them."

With their role offers confirmed, the drama makers have now completed their list of first-choice actors for the cast. Earlier, Kim Ji Hoon and Seo Ji Hye were in talks to star as the other supporting cast. Kim Ji Hoon, who is known for his intense roles in dramas like Money Heist: Korea, Death's Game, Flower of Evil and Ballerina, was offered a brighter character of Joo Jae Hyung, known for his kind-hearted and genuine personality. Seo Ji Hye, known for her roles in Red Balloon and Dinner Mate, might play a sharp and commanding newsroom leader entangled in a romantic storyline.