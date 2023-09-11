Kim Hyun Joong recreates an iconic Boys Over Flowers scene 14 years after K-drama's airing; watch

Kim Hyun Joong re-created an iconic scene from the timeless classic K-drama Boys Over Flowers. In the K-drama, Kim Hyun Joong portrayed Yoon Ji Ho, a high school student with unrequited feelings for Geum Jan Di, the female lead.

Kim Hyun Joong re-creates the scene

Kim Hyun Joong recently posted a recreated scene from the 2009 hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers with A'ST1's Haiming. In the scene, Ji Hoo is talking to his friend Min, who is inquiring about Geum Jan Di and whether she is Ji Hoo's girlfriend. Ji Hoo responds by asking Min what he thinks. Min replies that he thinks Ji Hoo likes her, to which Ji Hoo expresses surprise. Min continues, saying that whenever Ji Hoo sees her, he smiles just like he used to when he saw Seo Hyun (a girl Ji Hoo used to like). This prompts Ji Hoo to go into deep thought. The video ends with Kim Hyun Joong looking straight at the camera and saying, “Ji Hoo likes you,” before bursting into laughter. The scene was teased through various videos before the final release of this short recreation of the 2009 scene.

Watch it here-

More about Boys Over Flowers

It is a South Korean television series that is based on the Japanese shōjo manga series Boys Over Flowers, Japanese name Hana Yori Dango) written by Yoko Kamio. The series is about a working-class girl who gets tangled up in the lives of a group of wealthy young men in her high school. It earned high viewership ratings in South Korea and popularity throughout Asia. It starred Ku Hye Seon, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So Eun. It aired for 25 episodes on KBS2 from January 5 to March 31, 2009. Jan Di, the female lead played by Ku Hye Seon, is a poor but bright girl who has a strong sense of justice and is full of vitality. She transfers to an exclusive high school where only the rich go. There, she encounters the four rich and quirky boys played by Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, and Kim Joon and experiences love and friendship.

The success of the drama was so immense that it is often credited with pioneering the Hallyu wave worldwide. Boys Over Flowers played a pivotal role in catapulting Lee Min Ho, the male protagonist of the story, and Ku Hye Sun, the female lead, to global stardom. Additionally, it served as a launching pad for several other budding actors who have since risen to prominence in the industry. Even today, the charm of Boys Over Flowers remains as fresh as ever, making it accessible and enjoyable for newer K-Drama fans, despite the series being 14 years old.

