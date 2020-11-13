Kim Hyun Joong wins legal domestic abuse battle against ex GF? Supreme court dismisses her claim for damages?

Kim Hyun Joong reportedly won his 2014 legal battle with his ex girlfriend, who filed a suit against the actor on charges of domestic abuse.

According to reports via Soompi, the supreme court has dismissed Kim Hyun Joong’s former girlfriend’s claim for damages, putting an end to the legal battle that began over five years ago. For the unversed, in 2014, Kim Hyun Joong’s former girlfriend “A” filed a criminal complaint against him, claiming that he had inflicted injuries on her ribs that took six weeks to heal. The complaint was withdrawn after Kim Hyun Joong issued an official apology and agreed to pay her a settlement of 600 million won (approximately USD 538,200) under the condition that they would maintain confidentiality regarding the issue. Kim Hyun Joong was also fined 5 million won (approximately USD 4,500) for charges of assault and battery.

The following year, “A” filed another lawsuit for damages worth 1.6 billion won (approximately USD 1.4 million), saying that his abuse caused her to have a miscarriage and that he had pressured her to have an abortion. Later the same year, Kim Hyun Joong responded with a counter-suit demanding the same amount, saying that she broke their agreement and was spreading false information. “A” gave birth to Kim Hyun Joong’s son in September 2015 and is described as raising the child on her own.

On November 12 of this year, the Supreme Court ordered “A” to pay Kim Hyun Joong 100 million won (approximately USD 89,700) in damages, upholding the verdict from the first and second trials in which they stated, “There is no evidence that ‘A’ suffered a miscarriage due to Kim Hyun Joong’s abuse, or that he had pressured her to have an abortion. As a celebrity, Kim Hyun Joong’s public image has suffered greatly and his reputation has been damaged.”

Credits :Soompi

