Kim Jae Hwan announces comeback with ‘Empty Dream’; Drops first teaser for upcoming mini album

Kim Jae Hwan is coming back with new music! On August 21 at midnight KST (August 20 at 8:30 pm IST), the soloist dropped a teaser image announcing his return. The teaser comprises a swatch of calming blue over a white background, with a painted-on effect. The white text on top of the blue announces Kim Jae Hwan’s fifth mini album, ‘Empty Dream’, and reveals the release date as September 5.

Check out the teaser image, below:

The soloist first took part in ‘Korea’s Got Talent 2’ in 2012, where he became a semi-finalist. In 2016, Kim Jae Hwan participated in ‘Vocal War: God’s Voice’, in which he emerged as the winner of the first episode. The following year, he took part in the second season of Mnet’s survival show, ‘Produce 101’, as an individual trainee. Placing 27 in the first episode, Kim Jae Hwan eventually placed fourth in the final episode, earning himself a spot in the debut line-up for the project boy group, Wanna One.

Kim Jae Hwan went on to debut as a member of Wanna One alongside his fellow members KANGDANIEL, Park Jihoon, Lee Daehwi, Ong Seongwu, Park Woojin, Lai Kuanlin, Yoon Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Bae Jinyoung and HA SUNG WOON. The group debuted in August 2017 with their mini album ‘1x1=1 (To Be One)’ and worked together until the end of their exclusive contract.

In May 2019, Kim Jaehwan made his debut as a solo artist, with his first extended play, ‘Another’, along with its title track ‘Begin Again’. Following this, Kim Jae Hwan went on to release more music, including his EPs ‘Moment’, ‘Change’, and ‘The Letter’. The soloist’s upcoming fifth extended play ‘Empty Dream’ drops on September 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Gasoline: SHINee’s Key creates an eerie atmosphere with first teaser photos for upcoming solo release

Are you excited about Kim Jae Hwan’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.