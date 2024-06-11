Kim Jae Won and Yeonwoo join Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo and more for upcoming period romance The Life of Mrs. Ock

The Life of Mrs. Ock is an upcoming historical romance starring Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo and Lee Jae Won. Kim Jae Won and Yeonwoo have been confirmed to be a part of this project.

Kim Jae Won's latest drama Hierarchy has been receiving a lot of attention on an OTT platform. Yeonwoo is currently appearing in the mystery drama Bitter Sweet Hell.

On June 11, JTBC confirmed that Kim Jae Won and Yeonwoo are a part of The Life of Mrs. Ock. Kim Jae Won will be taking on the role of Seong Do Gyeom, who is a nobleman devoted to Ok Tae Young, the female protagonist played by Lim Ji Yeon. Yeonwoo will portray Cha Mi Ryeong, a kind woman hiding a secret.

Kim Jae Won is known for his roles in Hierarchy and King the Land. Yeonwoo has impressed with projects like Bitter Sweet Hell and Golden Spoon.

More about The Life of Mrs. Ock

The Life of Mrs. Ock is an upcoming historical romance which is expected to premiere in August.

The drama tells the story of Ok Tae Young who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times which makes her beloved among people.

But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.

The story set in the Joseon period is written by Park Ji Sook who is also known for Uncle and The Spring Day of My Life. It is being directed by Jin Hyeok who has worked on popular dramas like Master's Sun and The Legend of the Blue Sea.

