Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung cast as leads for the upcoming romance drama ‘Crazy Love’

Kim Jae Wook confirmed as the male lead for ‘Crazy Love’, an upcoming romance drama written by Kim Bo Gyeom. This will be his first drama after the success of the 2019 hit drama ‘Her Private Life’. Kim Jae-wook will play Noh Go-jin, Korea's best math instructor and the industry's No. 1 representative of ‘GO Study’. He is a legend in modern times as he reached the top without having any extensive academic background, he just fought tooth and nail to reach his destination.

Jung Soo Jung has been cast as Kim Jae Wook’s secretary Lee Ji-young who is extremely quiet and introverted. She is treated as a person to be looked over and has no dominant presence in the company. 'Crazy Love' is a sweet and bloody crazy romance between a man who feigns amnesia to remove the murder charges put on him and his secretary with zero presence who plays his fiancée to help him with his plan. But what they do not know is that there is someone else involved as well. The unique and crazy showdown between two men and a woman, who believe their lives and careers have ended, will unknowingly take them to their sweet destination.

Kim Jae Wook is a model and actor under the actors agency ‘Management SOOP’. In 2007, he auditioned for and won the role of No Sun-ki in the hit drama series "Coffee Prince". The role shot him to fame in both South Korea and several Asian countries. He later appeared in the 2008 drama "The Kingdom of The Winds", and served as the ambassador of goodwill for the 9th Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) in May 2008. He is best known for his roles in "Mary Stayed Out All Night", "Voice", "Temperature of Love", "The Guest", and "Her Private Life" for his first time as a primary lead in a romantic comedy.

Krystal Jung, born Chrystal Soo Jung, is an American-born Korean singer and actress. She was a member of the Korean quintet girl group f(x), formed by SM Entertainment in 2009. She is currently represented by H& Entertainment. She began her acting career with ‘More Charming by the day’ but shot to fame for her roles in dramas like ‘High Kick’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘My Lovely Girl’, ‘Bride of Haebak’ etc. Her last known work was the 2021 Netflix film ‘Sweet and Sour’ alongside Jang Ki Yong and she is also gearing up for the awaited police thriller drama ‘Police University’ which will be released on August 9.

