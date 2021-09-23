Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung’s upcoming romance drama will be airing on THIS date

According to the various media reports on September 23rd, 'Crazy Love' will be aired in February 2022. The drama depicts the sweet and bloody romance between a CEO (Kim Jae Wook) of a private education company that started from the bottom and became a legend in the industry, and a faithful secretary (Krystal Jung) who has no presence.

In particular, 'Crazy Love' is attracting a lot of attention just by meeting Kim Jae-wook and Jung Soo-jung. Kim Jae Wook takes on the role of Noh Go Jin, who is the number one high-ranking education company in the private education industry, and Krystal Jung takes on the role of Lee Shin Ah, Noh Go Jin's zero presence secretary. At first, Krystal Jung's role name was Lee Ji Young, but recently it was changed to Lee Shin Ah. Expectations are high on the breath that the two people with both visual and acting skills will show.

'Crazy Love' is the sequel to 'Thinking of the Moon when Flowers Bloom' and is scheduled to air in February next year. Kim Jae Wook is a model and actor under the actors agency ‘Management SOOP’. In 2007, he auditioned for and won the role of No Sun-ki in the hit drama series "Coffee Prince". The role shot him to fame in both South Korea and several Asian countries. He later appeared in the 2008 drama "The Kingdom of The Winds", and served as the ambassador of goodwill for the 9th Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) in May 2008. He is best known for his roles in "Mary Stayed Out All Night", "Voice", "Temperature of Love", "The Guest", and "Her Private Life" for his first time as a primary lead in a romantic comedy.

Krystal Jung, is an American-born Korean singer and actress. She was a member of the Korean quintet girl group f(x), formed by SM Entertainment in 2009. She is currently represented by H& Entertainment. She began her acting career with ‘More Charming by the day’ but shot to fame for her roles in dramas like ‘High Kick’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘My Lovely Girl’, ‘Bride of Haebak’ etc. Her last known work was the 2021 Netflix film ‘Sweet and Sour’ alongside Jang Ki Yong and she is also gearing up for the awaited police thriller drama ‘Police University’ which will be released on August 9.

